Bettina Buchanan says The Challenge experience was ‘crazy’ but not the best, still talks with castmates

Bettina Buchanan during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies elimination event. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season introduced viewers to a variety of rookies, many of whom came from reality TV shows in other countries.

That included Bettina Buchanan, who seemed to be among the strong competitors, lasting past the season’s midway point. However, she had something going on with her health that she was unaware of at the time, hindering her physical abilities on the show.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, the former Challenge rookie answered a fan’s question asking about her Challenge experience, indicating it was not the best for her due to the circumstances.

Bettina addresses her experience on The Challenge

Bettina Buchanan, 26, arrived on The Challenge Season 37 after appearing on the reality TV series Paradise Hotel Sweden 8. Despite being one of the smaller rookies, she performed well and lasted deep into the season, teaming up with veteran Cory Wharton.

On Thursday morning, Bettina shared an Instagram Story slide in which a fan asked her if she’s still in contact with any of her Challenge castmates and to comment more about her experience on the show.

Answering in Swedish, Bettina said The Challenge wasn’t the best for her despite it being a “crazy experience” because she was pregnant while filming the show.

“I have some contact with a lot. Unfortunately, my experience was not optimal considering the pregnancy, hormones, nausea, fatigue, a body that ‘worked against me’ on the training front and all that. So it feels super boring I could not be my best self when I got to be on @challengemtv because it is really a crazy experience,” Bettina said in a rough translation from Swedish.

Pic credit: @bettinabuchanan/Instagram

After filming The Challenge and episodes aired featuring the Paradise Hotel rookie, Bettina revealed that she’d learned she was pregnant once she returned home and decided to have an abortion. The fact she was pregnant during the season impacted her performance, so Bettina wasn’t at her best to compete.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bettina got eliminated by Emy Alupei in Episode 12 of the season in the Bombs Away event. That episode also included drama between Emy and Bettina ahead of the elimination.

She is one of several women who have competed on The Challenge while pregnant. Others have included Melissa Reeves during Total Madness and Casey Cooper on The Challenge: All Stars 2.

Will Bettina appear in Season 38 of The Challenge?

Bettina’s answer indicated she didn’t have the best time competing on the show, but she mentioned she is still talking with castmates. Based on that and the images she shared above with Tori Deal and Cory Wharton, she could still have an interest in the show.

As of this report, there have been no rumors, spoilers, or confirmed reports of any cast members for MTV’s The Challenge Season 38. A previous online reveal via an insider was that casting calls went out to just about everyone imaginable, meaning they may have contacted Bettina.

It’ll all come down to whether she wants to give the competition another chance in better health, or if the experience was one she’d prefer not to attempt again. Stay tuned, as it’s possible Bettina and other rookies from Season 37 could return for another run.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.