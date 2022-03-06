The Challenge: Cory Wharton’s castmates react to his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge’s pregnancy reveal

Cory Wharton on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Aftermath show. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Add another one to the family for Teen Mom and The Challenge star Cory Wharton, as he and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge revealed they’re expecting their second child together!

Cory and Taylor each announced the big news on their social media on Saturday, surprising their friends, fans, and followers who didn’t know yet.

That included Cory’s castmates from The Challenge, many of whom offered messages of congratulations or humorous comments to their MTV costar regarding his announcement.

Cory Wharton shares pregnancy news

Cory Wharton’s made quite the career with reality television, appearing on shows including Real World: Ex-Plosion, The Challenge, Teen Mom, and How Far is Tattoo Far? However, he’s also a father to Mila with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge and Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

Now he’s about to welcome a third child to his family, as he revealed Taylor is expecting their second child together. Both Cory and Taylor shared the pregnancy news in heartfelt Instagram posts. Cory’s post included a series of beautiful photos as he posed with Taylor, Ryder, and Mila in front of an exquisite garden backdrop.

“To the newest member of the family 👶🏽: June 8th, We will welcome a new member to the family! I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my 31st birthday. Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you’re gonna do the same,” Cory wrote in part of his caption.

He explained that the joy he receives from raising Mila and Ryder is “unmatched” and shared why he tries to do as much as he can for his girls.

“As a kid my dad wasn’t able to be around, and I feel like that’s why I try and give you girls EVERYTHING that I have. I can’t wait to watch you grow with your sisters Ryder & Mila 🌸🌻 I’m telling you right now both those girls love you so much,” Cory said.

He also praised his girlfriend, Taylor, for putting him up with as long as she has, adding he can’t wait to “start this adventure” with her and “build this family up.”

The Challenge castmates react to Cory’s announcement

Upon Cory announcing that Taylor is expecting, many castmates from The Challenge, and cast members who know of Cory, left comments to congratulate the couple. Several Spies, Lies & Allies castmates commented on Cory and Taylor’s IG posts.

“Let’s gooo,” wrote Cory’s castmate and Team Young Bucks pal Nelson Thomas.

“Congratulations to you and your beautiful family!!” wrote Spies, Lies & Allies winner Kaycee Clark.

Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Kyle Christie offered his congratulations too, calling it the “best gift anyone can have.”

“Omg nice! Looks like we’re back to voting in Kyle cus he’s the beta dad again,” castmate Wes Bergmann joked about Kyle Christie.

Two-time Challenge winner Rachel Robinson called a third child a “game changer in the best way,” as she told Cory he’s “blessed.”

Another former Challenge winner, Ashley Kelsey, had her first child Snoh last year and offered a sweet message for Taylor, calling her the “sweetest, most patient, loving momma.”

Cory, 31, has appeared in nine regular seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, where he reached the final four times. With Spies, Lies & Allies, he went into elimination against a skilled rookie competitor in Logan Sampedro, who got the best of him, sending Cory home in Episode 13.

While appearing on MTV’s Challenge Aftermath show in November, Cory revealed his intention to take a short break from the show so that he could spend more time with his family. It’d be a major surprise if he showed up for Season 38, which is currently casting competitors and is expected to begin production in May.

Once he returns to the show, he’ll have extra incentive and more photos to look through to remind him why he wants to win his first final.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV.