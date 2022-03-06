The Challenge’s Ashley Kelsey shows off orange bikini pics from Florida trip with baby Snoh

Ashley Kelsey in a confessional interview for The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions. Pic credit: Paramount+

Ashley Kelsey, a former star of MTV’s The Real World and The Challenge, recently had some fun in the sun on a trip to Florida along with her baby Snoh.

In a series of photos shared on social media, the Battle of the Seasons winner showed she’s back in bikini shape, which is a goal of many women after giving birth. However, she previously recognized being happy with her body based on previous images.

The latest series has Ashley posing for several images in an orange bikini, with cute baby Snoh making a cameo in one of the photos.

The Challenge alum Ashley Kelsey shows off fun bikini photo series

Former Challenge champion Ashley Kelsey and baby Snoh got to enjoy warmth and water as they were on a trip to West Palm Beach, Florida, recently.

The 35-year-old reality TV star wore a textured orange bikini set and a pair of shades as she posed in a pool in her first photo of an Instagram series.

In the second slide of her series, Ashley gave a video clip of a mirror selfie as she stood in her bikini clutching a towel by her side in front of the pool. A third photo gave another mirror selfie to show how slim she’s become in recent weeks.

“Snoh took a nap today and I laid out by the pool and got a little me time. I felt like it was the first time pretty much since she was born that I just relaxed, wasn’t trying to clean the house, or run to the gym, or one of the other million of things I have on my to do list! 😂 I just did nothing!” The Challenge star confessed in her caption.

Snoh also appears in the photo set, as she’s seen lounging in the pool in a floatie in the fourth slide. Ashley’s adorable baby daughter wore a pink swimsuit with stripes and orange designs. Snoh held a pair of pink shades as she enjoyed the moment.

Ashley previously mentioned her ‘summer motivation’

Last June, Ashley welcomed her first child, Snoh, with boyfriend Kerryon Johnson, an NFL wide receiver who played his first three seasons with the Detroit Lions, followed by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

Earlier this year, she shared another Instagram post featuring several different bikinis in which she talked about “summer motivation” based on how she looked in her photos “pre-Snoh.”

“I’m only using pictures of myself pre Snoh as my summertime motivation bc at the end of the day, I’m just trying to look and feel like the best version of myself. Also, looking at all my old pictures made me realize how crazy I was at the time. I used to always want to work on this or that and was really never satisfied with how I looked….yup I was delusional,” she wrote in her caption.

Ashley seems to have maintained her fitness following Snoh’s birth, as it’s well ahead of summer right now. Fans of The Challenge last saw her on MTV’s regular season for Invasion of the Champions in 2017. She joined the season late in a twist with other champs to surprise the underdog competitors.

Before that, she and her Real World: San Diego castmates, including Zach Nichols, Sam McGinn, and Frank Sweeney, won Battle of the Seasons 2012. Ashley banked a share of the $250,000 first-place prize money for the win.

She’s also appeared on MTV Challenge spinoff Champs vs. Pros in 2017, where she raised $1,000 for charity. Fans are eager to see her return one day, and with the All Stars spinoff on Paramount Plus, that always seems like a possibility.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.