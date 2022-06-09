Bethenny Frankel is reality royalty. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

It’s official, The Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel is Reality Royalty and she has an award to prove it!

The 51-year-old took home the coveted prize at the MTV Awards over the weekend and she gave a memorable speech when she took the stage to accept the honor.

The long-running reality TV star has come a long way since her first stint on TV years ago. Back then Bethenny was the underdog, being the only unmarried Housewife in the bunch and admittedly the poorest as she tried to get her business off the ground.

Bethenny eventually became one of the most polarizing and successful Housewives in the franchise’s history now with a reported net worth of $80 million.

She leveraged her popularity into a successful Skinny Girl lifestyle brand, and she also has her BStrong organization. Furthermore, Bethenny is a TV producer, a five-time New York Times bestselling author and she has a podcast.

With all that, she’s accomplished it’s not hard to see why MTV honored the entrepreneur with the aptly titled award.

Bethenny Frankel wins Reality Royalty at MTV Awards

The Real Housewives of New York alum got all dressed up for a great night at the MTV Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Bethenny was stunning in her red mini dress as she walked the red carpet and later took the stage to accept her award for Reality Royalty which was presented by Paris Hilton.

PEOPLE noted some of the highlights from Bethenny’s speech where she proudly noted that you can be successful even if you have a late start in life.

“Thank you, MTV. Thank you to the audience who has invested in a flawed yet always transparent person,” said Bethenny.

“I have overshot the mark. All I ever wanted was to make a difference in some way, leave a mark. I was a late bloomer, I wasn’t successful by any definition and was broke and bouncing checks well into my 30s.”

However, the Skinny Girl founder reasoned that reality TV is “accessible if you take it one mistake at a time and create your own authentic journey.”

Bethenny Frankel says being unique is beautiful

The former The Real Housewives of New York star — who brought daughter Bryn Hoppy as her date to the awards — had words of empowerment for her fellow reality TV hopefuls.

“Being honest, flawed, and unique is beautiful,” reasoned Bethenny. “I am here by living truthfully and doing what’s important to me on my own terms.”

“You have taught me so many life lessons and have been on this incredible journey with me since day one. You have given me and my daughter a life I couldn’t have dreamed of,” added Bethenny — who also thanked Andy Cohen and her former RHONY castmates in her speech.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.