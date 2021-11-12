Bethenny Frankel steps up with $10,000 donation for 9-year-old Travis Scott Astroworld victim

Bethenny Frankel has pledged $10,000 to help with medical bills for a young Astroworld victim. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Bethenny Frankel is stepping up yet again. This time, the Real Housewives of New York alum is offering up a donation for 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who was severely injured while attending Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston earlier this month.

Nine people have now died after the tragedy and hundreds were injured, making it one of the deadliest concerts in history.

On Tuesday, Bethenny took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she would be donating her BStrong Foundation to help Ezra and his family.

Bethenny Frankel steps up to help Ezra Blount’s family

Bethenny, who recently admitted that she didn’t even know who Travis Scott was before the tragedy, revealed that she came across a GoFundMe for Ezra, prompting her to take action. While that page was only at $14,000 in donations at the time of Bethenny’s message, hundreds have taken action, adding to the donations, which are now over $56,000.

The GoFundMe was started by Ezra’s father, Treston Blount, who attended the Astroworld Festival with his son. Treston shared that the pair had been trying to enjoy the concert, with Ezra sitting on his father’s shoulders.

But when the crowd started pushing, he wrote, “I began to be crushed until I couldn’t breathe I passed out. And I woke up and my son was gone and due to his severe injuries which are swelling in the back of brain damage and trauma to nearly all organs.”

The elder Blount also wrote that he was sure his son was trampled by the crowd and is still in an induced coma.

Bethenny won’t stop speaking out about Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy

It’s no secret that Bethenny Frankel is an outspoken woman and lately, her Twitter feed has been full of conversation about what happened at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas last week.

Bethenny has even said that Houston has a special place in her heart. After all, it’s where her BStrong Foundation was born after she jumped to work following the devastating Hurricane Harvey to help get supplies and monetary relief to those who had been displaced due to the storm.

Among those tweets was one in defense of those who attended the concert after an Astroworld critic questioned why a 9-year-old boy would even be at the show in the first place. As Bethenny pointed out, many of Travis Scott’s fans are young and even her own daughter knew who the rapper was.

In addition to the conversation she has continued on Twitter, the Real Housewives of New York alum has also released a special podcast episode where she discusses the Astroworld chaos.

Bethenny Frankel did not make her donation to the GoFundMe account started by Treston Blount. However, she has revealed that she has made contact with the family.

