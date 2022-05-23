Bethenny Frankel responds to Erika Jayne’s insensitive comment about her ex Dennis Shields

Bethenny Frankel responds to Erika Jayne’s comment about her ex. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne spoke out about a rumor involving Bethenny Frankel last week on Watch What Happens Live, and now Bethenny is clapping back.

Bethenny spoke out on social media and when she was a guest the following night on WWHL. Erika spoke about Bethenny’s ex Dennis Shields, who allegedly lent money to Erika’s estranged ex, Tom Girardi, who is going through legal and financial struggles.

Two outspoken ladies, legions of loyal fans who support both, egos of powerful reality stars – what could go wrong?

Bethenny said she doesn’t want to give it ‘that much thought’

Taking to TikTok to speak her mind, Bethenny addressed Erika’s comment about Dennis, who passed away in 2019 from a drug overdose. She started by reminding fans that she left the Real Housewives and did so for a specific reason – because she didn’t want to be around the unnecessary toxicity of the environment.

She continued, “While I recognize it was a cold and callous comment, I don’t have anything to do with Erika Jayne. Not even in a rude way, we do not literally have anything to do with each other. So I don’t think that much of it.” It sounds like Bethenny wants to stay above the fray and not give Erika’s comment about Dennis any more attention.

“I know it affected certain people around me,” B added, likely speaking of Dennis’ family, who were likely hurt by Erika’s response, adding, “but I just don’t really give it that much thought.”

Bethenny said she is currently focusing on her new book Business Is Personal.

When Erika was on WWHL, host Andy Cohen asked her about the rumor that Tom owed Dennis $500K. Erika said, “In the business that Tom was doing, which was contingent fee, it’s not unusual to borrow,” adding, “so while that may be true, there were also loans that were really paid off. So I don’t know where Bethenny’s coming from.”

However, the part that offended the Shields’ family was when Erika said, “You know, her guy’s dead and my guy’s in a home.” Erika is referring to Tom being moved into an assisted-living home for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Tom is currently under a conservatorship that his brother manages.

Bethenny said Erika’s comment disgusted Dennis’ family

Bethenny said that her fans and Dennis’ kids – Tyler, Darien, Zachary, and Kelsey – were hurt by Erika’s remark. “The episode tonight of @BravoWWHL was taped so I don’t address the comment you [as fans] & Dennis’ children are hurt, offended and disgusted by,” she tweeted on Thursday, then addressing her supporters, “I appreciate your loyalty, heart and compassion.”

Bethenny has said in previous interviews that it was well known that Tom and Erika had financial troubles and was always surprised to see Erika spending exorbitant amounts of money on fashion and glam every month.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.