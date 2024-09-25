Bethenny Frankel reacts to criticism over ‘ridiculous’ runway walk: ‘I wanted to be like a giraffe’

Bethenny Frankel gave her former castmate Ramona Singer a run for her money after she recently strutted the runway in Paris.

If you’re a Real Housewives of New York fan — the OG version — then you know exactly what moment is being referenced.

The brunette beauty is getting mocked on social media after a video she posted online showed her awkwardly strutting down the runway.

Bethenny has responded to the criticism, claiming the odd walk was intentional.

The RHONY alum claimed she wanted to be like a giraffe, and if that’s the case, she certainly accomplished her goal.

Her explanation isn’t stopping the critics from mocking her online, but will Bethenny have the last laugh?

Bethenny jetted off to Paris with her team for her big moment as she walked the runway, thanks to Loreal Paris.

The RHONY alum was in good company as we spotted actress Viola Davis giving the brunette beauty a high five as they passed each other on the runway.

Bethenny posted the video of her model moment on Instagram as she rocked a mini-dress and extra-chunky heels.

All eyes were on the Skinny Girl founder as she sort of galloped down the runway– seemingly due to the heavy shoes.

It didn’t take long for people to comment on the post with many applauding the 53-year-old for rocking the runway.

However, people also took to the comments to mock her walk.

“Omg your walk is Hilarious!! No grace girl 🤣” wrote an Instagram user.

“We’re the shoes too heavy?” questioned someone else. “Bc you seem to be having a struggle to lift your feet.”

“At least she doesn’t have those crazy eyes! 👀,” said a Bravo viewer, referencing Ramona Singer’s memorable runway strut. “Whoever told her this was a runway walk needs to be fired. lol.”

“What is going on with that walk????!” someone asked.

Another added, “🤣🤣🤣🤣 you know you look and walk ridiculous, right?”

Bethenny has a message for the haters

After the clip started circulating on social media, Bethenny made another video responding to the criticism about her runway walk.

She highlighted a comment from someone who wrote “That walk. What the….?”

“I’m gonna tell you ‘what the…'” responded Bethenny.

“I chose those shoes because I wanted to be like a giraffe…” she continued. “One of those legged creatures that walk a runway and looks like they’re not even the same species.”

Despite the criticism, Bethenny had some words for the haters, declaring, “I loved it, and that’s what the show was about! It was not about not being perfect.”

“Do WHAT THE F you want to do… That’s what I do. @lorealparis #worthit #supermodel,” she captioned the post.

What do you think of Bethenny’s runway walk?

The Real Housewives of New York Season 15 premieres Tuesday, October 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.