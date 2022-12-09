Bethenny Frankel defends new podcast to Andy Cohen: ‘Don’t come for this B unless you wanna get shot’

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel found herself confronted by Andy Cohen about her new podcast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel was on the defensive during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The successful entrepreneur has remained vocal about her experience on the Bravo franchise, including her feelings claiming that the show was “toxic” for her.

However, despite her perceived disdain for the show, Bethenny recently launched a new podcast aptly titled ReWives.

The new podcast description explains that Bethenny is “undeniably the breakout star of the Real Housewives franchise” and dishes that Bethenny is “ready to rehash, revisit and rewatch the most iconic episodes.”

Upon the podcast’s launch, Bethenny caught some flak for having bashed the franchise previously.

She was even publicly questioned by Andy at the time, who was confused about why Bethenny would be looking to capitalize on something she didn’t believe in.

Well, in typical Bethenny fashion, she was prepared for the conversation and came prepared to give her point of view.

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel confronted about ReWives podcast by Andy Cohen

While appearing on the show alongside reality television personality Jeff Lewis, Bethenny found herself in the hot seat when she was confronted about her new venture.

After accusing Bethenny of “trashing” the Housewives since her final departure in 2019, Andy admitted he found it suspect that she was now willing to go “deep” into the show’s archives with her new podcast.

“My response is you did not say that to me privately,” she shot back at the WWHL host. “You said that publicly.”

Andy then quipped that when the two of them had spoken in private, he had told her he was glad to see she was embracing the show again.

“Which is not the same thing that you said publicly,” she fired again. “…and we haven’t spoken about it until now. So he [Andy] saved the tea for the tea party.”

The two further delved into their feud when Andy insisted it was controversial for Bethenny to start a podcast after making her feelings so publicly known.

In her own defense, Bethenny shared that she felt she was “entitled” to share her experiences and the word she’d use to describe her time on the show would be “toxic.”

Jeff Lewis weighs in on Bethenny and Andy’s feud

Further looking to prove her point, Bethenny challenged Andy’s criticism stating that she spent over a decade with the show, and she has reflections she’d like to share about her time, including tidbits of information that viewers may not have known or seen when the episodes aired.

Not one to step down from a fight, Andy called Bethenny out for calling RHONY Legacy “boring.”

Jeff Lewis then weighed in with his own viewpoints on the argument and shared that he was “actually uncomfortable.”

Despite his feelings of discomfort, that didn’t stop Jeff from taking his own jab at Bethenny as he questioned the originality of her podcast.

“No one’s ever done a recap show for Housewives,” he stated while remaining stone-faced.

After the quick back and forth that followed between Bethenny and Jeff about the difference in their Bravo experiences, Bethenny chose to leave her show while Jeff found himself fired, Bethenny fired a final shot in Jeff’s direction.

“Don’t come for this B unless you wanna get shot,” she said.

Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.