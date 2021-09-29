Bethenny Frankel dares RHONY fans to cancel her after transphobic comments on her podcast

Bethenny wants to have charged discussions even if that means she becomes part of cancel culture. Pic credit: Bravo

Bethenny Frankel has dared The Real Housewives of New York fans to cancel her after transphobic comments she made on her podcast.

There is no question that Bethenny isn’t one to shy away from conflict or speaking her mind. The recent drama involving a discussion on her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, is no exception.

What did Bethenny say on her podcast?

Last week, the RHONY alum was discussing pronouns and a recent Zoom call she had with teachers and parents of her daughter Bryn Hoppy’s school. Bethenny revealed in the school, everyone has to share their pronouns.

Some parents in the school have taught their kids about pronouns. Bethenny has not.

“My daughter says in school, too, that everybody has to say their pronouns,” Bethenny said. “And my daughter didn’t even know what hers were, and I can’t even blame her, I know what I am or what I think I am, but I have never said it out loud. It hasn’t come up for me. And so she said she didn’t know exactly how to say it. Someone said it before her.”

The discussion then turned to a transgender child attending an all-girls camp. While Bryn didn’t go to the camp, Bethenny gets all the tea because she’s on an email chain with some of the parents.

“One issue that occurred was it’s an all-girls camp, and a person with a penis, who identifies as being a girl, went to the camp and was in the bunk with the girls. The other girls saw her because it’s her, it’s male anatomy but identifying as a woman. So, the other girls saw a penis. They’re like 9, 10 years old. So, the parents obviously weren’t that happy,” Bethenny shared.

The Skinnygirl founder went on to question the fairness of having transgender athletes in sports. She also alluded to gender and sexual identity being a phase.

Bethenny Frankel dares RHOBH fans to cancel her over transphobic comments

It didn’t take long for social media to become a buzz over Bethenny’s remarks. Soon Bethenny was fighting back against the haters.

“True. Nominate me for cancelation…there are like five others before you so take a number,” she tweeted in response to a hater’s comment that has been deleted.

Bethenny also called out Page Six for calling her “transphobic” after her comments as she continued to urge those who were getting upset to just listen to the podcast, thinking that might help to slow the criticism.

The more that Twitter got fired up, so did Bethenny. She kept imploring the trolls to listen to her podcast before judging her. Bethenny also declared she would be discussing the topic again and let the haters know she’s not afraid of cancel culture or charged discussions.

Stay tuned because this likely isn’t over yet.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.