Beth Bice shares belated fall photoshoot with surprise fellow MAFS alum

Married at First Sight Season 9’s Beth Bice had a secret, and she wasn’t telling.

But after the latest Couple’s Cam episode, the cat is out of the bag. Beth and her hubby Jamie have moved back to their home state of North Carolina and Beth wasted no time reconnecting with old friends, including some of her Season 9 MAFS alum.

Beth reunites with previous MAFS costar

Married at First Sight Season 9’s Elizabeth Bice posted some surprise pictures of her and her old MAFS costar, Amber Bowles, having a fall frolic at Beth’s new North Carolina digs.

The pictures show Amber and Beth posing with painted pumpkins and looking fall fresh in their plaid shirts, sweaters, and boots.

Beth captioned the picture saying that the pictures were a little late but far too cute not to post and we couldn’t agree more.

Beth also gushed over her love for Amber Bowles and her “mad carving skills” as the two displayed their pumpkins and the finished products.

Beth and Jamie fly away home

MAFS Season 9’s Elizabeth Bice and her husband of three years Jamie Thompson have returned to their native North Carolina. The couple moved to Santa Barbara, California during the coronavirus pandemic to enjoy some fun and sun on the coast.

But as MAFS Couples Cam revealed the two’s lease was fast approaching an end and they still hadn’t decided where to move to. The two tried a few different places on for size, including Seattle and Colorado but nothing felt like a good fit.

The most recent episode revealed after much debate that the couple finally decided to return to their home state of North Carolina, where Beth’s parents had a rental property available. So the two packed up their belongings and their dogs and headed back across the country.

The couple appears to be settling in as Beth reconnects with old friends such as fellow MAFS alum, Amber Bowles.

Beth and Amber met as brides on Married at First Sight Season 9 Charlotte. While Beth married her husband of now three years, Jamie, Amber’s husband didn’t turn out to be quite as much of a love connection.

Amber married ex-basketball player, Matthew Gwynne, who was self-reportedly ready to relinquish his wild ways and settle down in a home with a wife. It soon became apparent, however, that Matthew’s party boy days were far from behind him. It was revealed during the season that Matt was having affairs as he stayed out for days and nights at a time. The two called it quits in Decision Day and filed for divorce, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Amber Bowles, as her ex-husband Matt was recently arrested for kicking in his current girlfriend’s door.

While Amber’s marriage may not have worked out in the long term, her friendship with Beth Bice is forever.

