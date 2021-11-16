Bennett Jordan details the DM he sent Tayshia Adams immediately after his hurtful elimination

Bennett Jordan felt hurt, confused, and beat up after Tayshia sent him home. Pic credit: ABC

Bennett Jordan had a whirlwind experience on The Bachelorette Season 16.

In his quest for Tayshia’s love, Bennett found himself in a feud with young Noah Erb, ultimately resulting in Bennett’s elimination.

Bennett is now speaking out about the hurt and confusion he felt after being eliminated, and he also revealed that he sent a message to Tayshia seemingly to let her know just how upset he was at being sent home over what he considered to be “nonsense.”

Bennett Jordan messaged Tayshia Adams as soon as he was sent home

Bennett recently spoke with US Weekly and recalled the events that occurred at the end of his journey on The Bachelorette.

In Bennett’s final few moments on the show, he was summoned to a two-on-one date with Noah Erb to settle their feud. Bennett infamously gifted Noah a book on emotional intelligence and informed Noah that he severely lacked maturity.

Tayshia chose to send Bennett home that night. However, Bennett later returned and professed his love for Tayshia, but it wasn’t enough, and Bennett was sent away once again.

Recently, Bennett has shared that he messaged Tayshia right when he got his phone back after the elimination and seemingly aired out his grievances.

Bennett expressed, “The first time I got my phone, I DM’d Tayshia because I was beat up. I was hurt. I was confused. I was like, ‘This is bull****.’ I know she didn’t have her phone but she would get it eventually. And I was like, ‘This is bull****, I got sent home over a 25-year-old causing nonsense.”

Bennett also shared that he never received a response to his message and that Tayshia still has yet to respond to him.

Bennett stated, “I was hurt. I did not like it. I did not believe it. I did not buy into it, and it hurt. I got no response — till this day it has not been seen! Maybe someone else runs her account, I don’t know, but I have not gotten anything from Tayshia. Not a damn thing!”

Bennett Jordan almost cried when Zac Clark proposed to Tayshia Adams

Bennett may not be on speaking terms with Tayshia since their time on The Bachelorette concluded, but he is still good friends with her fiancé Zac Clark.

Bennett shared that he loves Zac and still keeps in touch with him.

Discussing Zac’s heartfelt proposal to Tayshia, Bennett praised Zac and admitted that he was emotional while watching the loving exchange.

Bennett expressed, “After I left, I saw the most heartfelt, beautiful proposal. Zac’s proposal, like, I almost cried. I was literally like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It was unbelievable and since then, Zac and I have been in touch. We ran into each other. We’ve been in touch on social media, we’ve been in touch over text.”

Bennett seems to have recovered from the wounds of his elimination on The Bachelorette Season 16 and is now in a happy relationship of his own.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.