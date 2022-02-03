Bennett Jordan bids goodbye to New York and heads to Los Angeles

Bennett Jordan moves from the East Coast to the West Coast. Pic credit: ABC

Bennett Jordan is heading into a new chapter as he prepares to leave New York and move to Los Angeles.

Having spent 15 years in New York, Bennett clearly felt sentimental about the end of an era, and he wrote a heartfelt post to commemorate his time in The Empire State.

Bennett Jordan switches coasts

Bennett Jordan shared a series of photos documenting his time in New York.

The post began with a dashing close-up of Bennett’s chiseled face and then highlighted several loved ones from Bennett’s NY life.

Bennett captioned the post, writing, “Closing out this final chapter in New York has truly been bittersweet. I have grown and learned so much over the last 15 years, and New York will always have a special place in my [heart].”

Bennett added, “To me, the city is about the energy and the people who made it New York, both of which have changed over the last two years.”

Referencing his photos in the post, Bennett wrote, “While a few dear friends are missing from my lack of old photos, I consider the people in this post to be my family, and just like most of you have already moved outside of the city, it’s time for me to take my next step in LA. I love you all and can’t wait to see you again soon.”

Bennett Jordan moves across the country with his girlfriend

After trying to find love on The Bachelorette, Bennett managed to find love outside of the show with yoga teacher Emily Chen.

Bennett and his girlfriend Emily both love yoga and often share striking couples’ yoga poses on their platforms.

Earlier this year, Bennett gushed about moving across the country with his girlfriend.

Bennett shared two photos with Emily on the beach. His caption read, “If you told me this standardized, post class email from my yoga instructor in April of 2019 would ultimately lead to the two of us falling in love and moving across the country together to start a new life together, I would have said you’re nuts.”

Bennett then wrote out the email Emily sent him as they were just getting to know each other.

Bennett concluded the post with some inspiration, writing, “Trust the process, take on more risk, and don’t be afraid of playing the long game. Happy New Year!”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.