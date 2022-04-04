Ben Smith reveals if he’d go on Bachelor in Paradise, reacts to Teddi Wright showing interest in him 

Ben Smith answers fans’ questions regarding The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: ABC

Ben Smith last appeared on Tayshia Adams’ and Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, where he made it all the way into Tayshia’s final two.

Since his last appearance on the series, fans have been curious about whether Ben would be interested in returning to the franchise for a second shot at love.

Ben recently was asked questions regarding a possible Bachelor in Paradise appearance and potential love connection with Bachelor Nation stars, and he gave blunt, honest answers.

Ben Smith addresses Bachelor in Paradise questions

Ben Smith provided video responses to fan questions on his Instagram Stories.

One fan asked, “Would you do bachelor in paradise?”

Ben kept his answer short and clear, saying, “Nah, girl.”

Pic credit: @benveesmith/Instagram

Now that Bachelor in Paradise is expected to return to ABC, plenty of Bachelor Nation stars have been asked who they would like to pursue a connection with on the island.

The Bachelor Season 26 star Teddi Wright reportedly listed Ben as one of the men she’d like to meet on BIP.

Ben was asked about how he feels about Teddi showing interest in him when a fan inquired, “How do you feel about teddy [sic] naming you as a person she’d like to meet on the beach?”

Reiterating that he won’t be going to Bachelor in Paradise, Ben responded, “Um, I don’t know Teddi or anything about this specifically. I’m sure she’s lovely, but I won’t be there, so – I hope she has a great time, though.”

It seems Ben didn’t tune into Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor since he was unaware of who Teddi is, but either way, he appears adamant about not appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.

Ben Smith reveals if he would date Tayshia Adams again

A Bachelor fan account shared videos of Ben’s Instagram story answers, including a question Ben was asked regarding ex Tayshia Adams.

Ben made it into Tayshia Adams’ final two during her season of The Bachelorette, but Tayshia ultimately chose to get engaged to Zac Clark. Tayshia and Zac made their relationship work away from the cameras for a while, but eventually, the two called off their engagement and went their separate ways.

With Tayshia seemingly back on the market, a fan asked Ben, “Would you date Tayshia now that she’s single?”

Once again, Ben answered without hesitation as he said, “No, I wouldn’t.”

Based on Ben’s blunt responses, it seems he is putting The Bachelor franchise behind him.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.