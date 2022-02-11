Ben Rathbun talks about his mental health, says he’s ‘never been more inundated with negativity’

Ben Rathbun expressed how he deals with the negativity from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like Ben Rathbun is feeling the heat from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers because he opened up about his mental health on social media and remarked that he has “never been more inundated with negativity.”

Before the 90 Day critics have been attacking Ben’s perceived bad decisions on the show, his motivations for seeking younger women, the way he treats his family, and some of the strange behavior he’s displayed, like writing a fictional story to Mahogany.

Ben Rathbun opened up about his mental health and the ‘negativity’ around him

Ben shared a long-winded post that featured a photo of him on a couch drinking from a mug. He opened by saying, “Can we talk about mental health? I start my day with two things: music and coffee. I give myself about 20 minutes no matter how busy I am to get centered.”

He then dug into what was bothering him as he captioned, “I’ve never been more inundated with negativity in my life. But I understand it and take away something really good from it.”

He continued to make his point, “And, true, you can’t spell demonstration without the word ‘demon’ (laughing/crying emoji) so of course some people are vehemently expressing their opinions in self-righteous rage, and they care much more about being right than about any of the parties involved … but I still say it comes from a good place. So I still can appreciate it.”

Ben finished by saying, “So my mental health is informed by my spiritual health. Therefore, I take time every morning to fuel my soul.”

Ben Rathbun asserted to 90 Day Fiance fans that he was not a serial killer

Ben came in hot, the day before the first episode of Before the 90 Days in which he appeared, by addressing rumors that he looked like a serial killer.

In a stories-long post on Instagram, Ben listed more than five reasons why he was not a serial killer, which many observers thought was odd.

Since then, memes have been made about Ben talking about the serial killer rumors along with 90 Day critics posting about the other aspects about him that creeped them out.

Ben’s fellow Before the 90 Days castmate Mike Berk commented on one of those memes that Ben should stick with people around his age and not go for girls his daughters’ ages.

