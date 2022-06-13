Ben Rathbun enjoys night out with another controversial 90 Day Fiance alum

Ben Rathbun showed off his hangout with another controversial 90 Day Fiance alum. Pic credit: TLC

Contentious 90 Day Fiance star Ben Rathbun surprised fans on his private social media page with a video introducing that he was going to have a night out with another controversial 90 Day alum.

That alum appeared to be Caesar Mack, a fellow Before the 90 Days cast member who also got catfished like Ben.

Ben picked up Caesar in his car, and the two had a friendly exchange where the term “90 Day bros” was thrown around.

Ben said that they were going to have a good time together but didn’t say what they were going to do. It is unclear if this was the men’s first time meeting in person or if they already had an established friendship.

Ben and Caesar both got controversial reputations for their relentless pursuit of much-younger foreign girls they met on the internet but had a lot of trouble actually meeting.

Ben made a selfie video that he shared with his more than 30k followers on Instagram, highlighting his friendship with another 90 Day alum, Caesar Mack.

In the beginning of the video, Ben introduced, “Just looking to try and have a night out. Just the bros, um, I don’t know see if you guys recognize him.”

Ben then panned his camera to his passenger side door where Season 3 of Before the 90 Days star Caesar appeared, opened the door, and climbed in.

As he settled in the car, Ben exclaimed, “Caesar!”

Caesar then opened by asking, What’s up, everybody? Guess who’s here?”

Ben then remarked, “We’re about to go in. About to have a good time.”

To which Caesar added, “That’s what we do every day, all day.”

Ben then said excitedly, “90 Day bros for life,” as he and Caesar fist-bumped.

The video was not geotagged but based on where each of them said they lived on the show, Ben is from Michigan, and Caesar is from Virginia.

Caesar Mack was recently on 90 Day Diaries

Caesar recently appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, where he said he was still looking for love with a Ukrainian woman online but was trying to date more age-appropriate.

Soon-to-be 50-year-old Caesar revealed his desire to have another child and got his testosterone tested to make sure he was still producing okay.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.