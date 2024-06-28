Below Deck’s Captain Jason hangs with Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and kids for Universal Studios fun

Below Deck Med Down Under and Vanderpump Rules gave fans a crossover we never thought we needed, but we did.

Captain Jason Chambers met up with Scheana Shay and Brock Davies this week for a fun-filled day at Universal Studios with their girls.

Captain Jason brought his daughter Saskia to Los Angeles for a daddy/daughter trip that we hope has to do with Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

Part of sharing the LA experience with Saskia was the Universal Studios trip that included her meeting her new friend, Summer Moon.

Taking to Instagram the other day, Scheana shocked Bravo by revealing their day out.

It was not the Bravo hang we expected after his chemistry with Lala Kent at BravoCon, that’s for sure!

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers hangs with Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

The footage kicked off with the group arriving at the theme park, which included Summer Moon and Saskia holding hands. Seriously, it’s so adorable, and Captain Jason and Brock were in full-on dad mode, too.

Rides were ridden, games were played, and fun was had by all on the Bravolebrities’ day out. Oh yes, there were smiles all around for this group, who clearly became fast friends at BravoCon.

“Name a better Aussie/Kiwi combo,” Scheana captioned the video.

Although Captain Jason shared the footage to his Instagram, he also showed up in the comments section.

“❤️Great way to kick off my summer USA stint. Saskia has a new BF now with the gorgeous Summer,” the captain wrote.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

The comments section soon became filled with Bravo fans expressing excitement over this crossover.

Below Deck Down Under and Vandepump Rules fans comment on Scheana’s IG post

❤️😍 Awe!! So cute!! What a fun time! Especially with little ones!! Special memories.” wrote one fan, while another commented on how cute the girls were together.

There was also more than one fun comment and one that shared, “The cross over we didn’t know we needed.”

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

There was no question that Bravo fans thought this day out was cute and fun for everyone.

One fan, though, took time to express liking Captain Jason in cream shorts.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram



Vanderpmp Rules and Below Deck Down Under may not be airing right now, but thanks to Captain Jason Chambers, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies, we now have something to talk about.

What do you think of the video?

Below Deck Down Under and Vanderpump Rules are currently on hiatus on Bravo.