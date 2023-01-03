Below Deck’s Camille Lamb claps back at Captain Lee Rosbach after he called out her behavior

Camille and Captain Lee are having a war of words. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star, Camille Lamb has clapped back at Captain Lee Rosbach after he called out her behavior following the latest episode.

Camille has been bringing the drama on Below Deck Season 10, and the most recent episode was no exception.

The deck/stew continued to butt heads with her colleagues, especially Alissa Humber and chief stew Fraser Olender.

Even Captain Sandy Yawn was witness to Camille’s attitude.

Although he’s not on the show at the moment, Captain Lee has still been live tweeting during new episodes, and that includes weighing in on some things Camille did and said on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The words from the OG Below Deck captain got a heated response from Camille, who has been taking on the haters quite a lot lately.

Captain Lee Rosbach calls out Camille Lamb’s Below Deck behavior

Taking to Twitter last night, Captain Lee wasted no time speaking his truth about Camille. After the stew claimed she was losing her mind, the captain delivered yet another one of his witty one-liners.

“Of all the things you’ve lost Camille, you miss your mind the most. Your behavior from what I’m seeing is not at all what I would expect nor tolerate,” he tweeted.

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitter

During the episode, Camille also sat in Captain Sandy’s chair on the bridge while she flirted with her crew crush, Ben Willoughby. When a fan asked Captain Lee on Twitter his thoughts about Camille sitting in the captain’s chair, he didn’t hold back with his feelings.

Captain Lee acknowledged it wasn’t his chair at the time. However, he also shared that fans know how he would have reacted and handled the situation had it been on his watch.

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitter

Camille Lamb claps back at Captain Lee for his remarks

The Instagram fan account @belowdecksailing shared screengrabs of Captain Lee’s comment, and the IG post got Camille’s attention. Taking to her Instagram Story, Camille stood up for herself while also dissing the famous captain.

“Have you lost your mind? I’m a 24 yr old trying to figure out life u just made it that more difficult. You know. I thought the exact same thing when you joked about dragging our d**k through whiskey glass infront of a crowd of people at the premiere. My exact thought was.. of all the things you’ve lost Lee, you miss your mind the most. Get real and get off twitter with that bull.”

Pic credit: @camillelambb/Instagram

Oh yes, Camille came for Captain Lee, and that will no doubt have his loyal fans coming after her.

Season 10 of Below Deck is in full swing now, but Camille Lamb’s future on the show remains unclear. The end of the most recent episode had Captain Sandy Yawn giving her one more charter to get it together or else and Camille spiraling after she got the warning.

What do you think of Camille responding to Captain Lee?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.