Below Deck star Katie Flood posts spicy thirst trap for her 30th birthday

Katie Flood spiced up her social media with a sexy picture for her 30th birthday. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Med viewers fell in love with Katie Flood during Season 6 and she has kept fans’ attention ever since, and most recently, through her thirst trap photo celebrating her 30th birthday.

Katie has spent the last few months living in Tulum, Mexico where she has been living her best life and several spicy and fun pictures have come out of that time, but her birthday post may take the cake.

Below Deck fans love Katie for her relatability, charisma, and managerial skills and she often gets a lot of support on her photos from fans and Below Deck alum alike.

Katie Flood shared sexy photo with Below Deck Med fans

On Instagram, Katie used her 30th birthday as an opportunity to post a sexy photo with a cute caption in celebration of her milestone.

The beloved chief stew posted a professionally-taken photo of herself topless on the beach with her knees in the sand as she coyly looked over her shoulder.

Her arms were crossed over her chest and fans could see her tan lines.

In the caption, she wrote, “Thirty, flirty, and thriving.”

Katie has hung out with fellow Below Deck Med alum Jessica More while in Tulum several times and partied at different events.

Many Below Deck fans think Katie Flood is one of the best chief stews

With Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht on the way with returning chief stew Daisy Kelliher at the helm, looking back at the ability and popularity of the chief stews becomes interesting.

Many Below Deck fans have agreed that Daisy has been the most capable chief stew out of the eight chief stews the franchise has seen with Katie Flood being number two.

Conversely, at the bottom of the list lies Francesca Rubi, Jenna MacGillivray, and Adrienne Gang who viewers thought could not get it together or had unlikable personalities.

Long-term chief stews like Hannah Ferrier and Kate Chastain generally land in the middle of favorability since there is so much of their content to judge and like or dislike.

With two new spinoffs of Below Deck coming with Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure, fans are going to get to enjoy new cast and old cast with some in new or similar roles.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.