Below Deck spoilers: Ben is over Captain Kerry as tension mounts ahead of final charter

It’s been one roller coaster ride of a season for the Below Deck Season 11 crew.

However, things are coming to a head as Captain Kerry Titheradge and the crew prepare for the final charter of the season.

Bravo has dropped the first few minutes of the next episode, making it clear the final charter will be rough.

Tensions are mounting as the crew gets ready to welcome new charter guests, with the vibe indicating these yachties are done.

Xandi Olivier isn’t thrilled with Barbie Pascual making personal calls when they are supposed to prepare the boat for the guests.

Meanwhile, Ben Willougby’s had enough of Captain Kerry micromanaging him.

Ben goes off about Captain Kerry on Below Deck

The latest sneak peek at Below Deck gives fans a glimpse at the penultimate episode of Season 11.

Chef Nick Tatlock and Paris Fields seem to have squashed their beef by simply ignoring each other. Let’s see how long it takes for that to come to a head.

Dylan Pierre De Villiers sheds more light on why he oozes positivity. It turns out Dylan’s father was very hard on him, and he was bullied as a child.

However, the deckhand found a way to channel the negativity into a positive, revealing he was personally happy.

One person who is not happy, though, is Ben. The bosun and Captain Kerry walk the deck before the guests arrive. The captain points out many things that are wrong on deck.

Things only get worse when Captain Kerry discovers the jet skis are all stalky and were never washed from the last time they were in the water. Captain Kerry lectures Ben sternly before we see Ben in his confessional losing it.

“It’s like Captain Kerry has his knickers in a knot,” Ben spills. “It’s the last charter. I’m just like, ‘Come on, Cap, just chill out.’”

Ben feels he has to bite his tongue until the very end, but we all know that likely won’t end well.

More Below Deck spoilers

Only two episodes remain in Below Deck Season 11, with the boatmances becoming one hot topic.

What do you think of Ben’s attitude toward Captain Kerry?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.