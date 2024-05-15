Below Deck Season 9 spoilers tease an anchor disaster, a crew firing, Captain Sandy’s warning, and more

Below Deck Med Season 9 will be here before we know it and Bravo has given a little tease of what’s coming.

Captain Sandy Yawn and Aesha Scott headline the new season of Below Deck Med, premiering after Below Deck Season 11 wraps.

We know Below Deck Med was just on, with Season 8 ending in January.

However, Bravo has pushed back Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, so it’s full steam ahead with Below Deck Season 9.

Honestly, the trailer doesn’t look too bad and the return of Aesha has us excited for the show.

In an attempt to get Below Deck Med fans pumped for Season 9 Bravo has dropped another teaser and it’s good.

Below Deck Med Season 9 spoilers tease so much chaos and an upset Captain Sandy Yawn

The new preview video reveals the deck team clearly has a lot of struggles. Bosun Iain Maclean deals with the pressure by barking orders at his team. Ian goes into full micromanaging mode, which doesn’t sit well with Deckhand Nathan Gallager.

A flip of the scene shows a docking that really doesn’t go well for the deck crew. Captain Sandy has no patience for Ian, leading Nathan to make a witty remark to Deckhand Joe Bradley.

Later, an anchor mishap leads to chaos, hinting disaster looms, and no doubt someone will get a plane ticket home.

The interior doesn’t fare any better than the deck team. Stew Bri Muller goes off on Elena Dubaich, making it clear trouble is brewing between the two women.

Aesha can be seen in tears, and we wonder what interior team drama has her so upset. After Captain Sandy warns that two people could be fired, we learn a new stew arrives, indicating either Bri or Elena won’t last the whole season.

The preview brought a lot of opinions from Below Deck Med fans.

Below Deck Med Season 9 teaser earns mixed reviews

The comments section of the @belowdeckbravo Instagram Post featuring the Below Deck Med preview was flooded with remarks on the footage.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard popped in to express his support for the show writing, “Looks wild.”

Other comments included concern for Aesha crying and some indicating they won’t watch the show because of Captain Sandy.

“My jaw dropped!!! I’ve watched every series bar adventure and I have NEVER seen that happen,” read a remark.

Another called out the lack of diversity on Below Deck Med, while a different one can’t hold back excitement for the upcoming season.

“Oh dang was that them losing the whole entire anchor???,” wrote a different user.

Those are just a few of the comments from Below Deck Med fans as Season 9 of the hit yachting show nears.

In other Below Deck Med news, Captain Sandy Yawn married her girlfriend Leah Shafer this past weekend. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a few familiar faces were in attendance, including Aesha.

Will you be watching Below Deck Med Season 9?

Below Deck Med Season 9 premieres Monday, June 3 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.