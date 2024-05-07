Is Fraser Olender dating Below Deck charter guest Steven? That’s the question below Deck fans are asking after the two hit it off on the show.

The most recent episode featured Steven requesting a New Year’s Eve kiss from the chief stew.

After getting the okay and reassuring Captain Kerry Titheradge that Fraser definitely wanted the kiss, the captain gave him the go-ahead.

Things got even more heated between Fraser and Steven when they met up on the crew night out once the charter guests had left the St. David yacht.

There was no hiding the chemistry between Steven and Fraser.

So, did their New Year’s Eve charter kiss turn into something more when the Below Deck cameras stopped rolling?

Is Fraser Olender dating Below Deck charter guest Steven Raucci?

When Below Deck Season 11 kicked off, Fraser did admit that he was happily taken and in love. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Fraser confirmed to host Andy Cohen that he was in a relationship.

Andy further wondered if it was the same guy who was with Fraser at BravoCon last November. Fraser confirmed it was one in the same.

While promoting Season 11 of Below Deck, Fraser also opened up about kissing Steven, revealing he had broken his golden yachting rule. The chief stew then teased his current relationship.

“I’m in a relationship at the moment. I’m getting lots of DMs of people asking what’s going on, but you’ll all find out in due course. You gotta stay tuned,” he shared with E! News.

Now that the kiss has happened Below Deck fans are even more convinced Fraser and Steven are dating. Neither of them have confirmed a relationship with each other or anyone else.

Social media super sleuths, though, did uncover a picture of Fraser and Steven taking a selfie in Aspen last year not long after filming ended. The picture was from March 2023.

The odds are that Steven and Fraser are not dating. After all, Fraser is based in London, and Steven is based in Connecticut.

Only time will tell though if Steven is Fraser’s beau. Hopefully as soon as Below Deck Season 11 wraps, we will get the tea on Fraser’s love life.

Do you think Fraser’s boyfriend is charter guest Steven?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.