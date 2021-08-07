Below Deck Season 9 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Fans can’t wait for the OG Below Deck to be back on television. Pic credit: Bravo

When is Below Deck Season 9 coming out? The question has been on fans’ minds as Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 plays out on Bravo.

Despite having three installments in the Below Deck family, the OG installment with Captain Lee Rosbach remains the viewers’ favorite. Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht have die-hard fans, too, but many viewers don’t think either compares to Below Deck.

There is no question the hit-yachting franchise has become a mega-hit. Two new spin-offs will soon join the Below Deck Family. Below Deck Adventure will air on Bravo, while Below Deck Down Under becomes the first installment to air only on Peacock.

Season 8 of Below Deck ended months ago, and fans are itching for Season 9 to hit their television screens.

Below Deck Season 9 latest cast news

Bravo doesn’t typically reveal too much about future seasons of a show. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 was recently spotted filming, even though the network hasn’t officially announced the show was renewed.

The good news is that Below Deck Season 9 was filmed already. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Captain Lee Rosbach confirmed production was completed when he teased it was a challenging season.

Usually, Below Deck begins filming in early February and ends in mid-March. The show always films for six weeks.

As for who returned for Season 9, Captain Lee did not spill any details on his crew. Bravo always keeps the cast members under wraps until the new season.

Viewers should expect at least one alum to return alongside the beloved captain. The yachting show has followed that format from day one.

Below Deck Season 9 release date

The news surrounding the Below Deck Season 9 release date great. Captain Lee and crew won’t hit the airwaves for a few more months.

If Bravo follows its previous format, the new Below Deck will air once Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean wraps up. The network has dedicated Monday nights to the yachting franchise with new episodes of one of the installments airing all year long.

Below Deck Med will end in late November, including a reunion show, based on the number of episodes left to air. That means Below Deck Season 9 would begin airing in early December.

The only glitch could be if Bravo decides to premiere Below Deck Adventure following Below Deck Mediterranean instead of Below Deck. Chances are the network will wait to air the new spin-off immediately after Season 9 of Below Deck.

Stay tuned for more details on the return of Captain Lee Rosbach and the OG Below Deck series.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.