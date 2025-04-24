Below Deck Season 12 cast: Meet Captain Kerry’s new and returning crew members

Below Deck fans got their first look at Season 12 of the OG yachting show this week.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Captain Kerry Titheradge is back at the helm with a crew causing trouble like never before in the franchise.

In true Below Deck fashion, the captain is joined by a few returning crew members and some newbies.

The rumor mill was buzzing that four Season 11 crew members were back in the mix with Captain Kerry.

However, based on the trailer, that has proven false, and only two are returning—well, so far, at least.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at the Below Deck Season 12 cast.

Who are the returning Below Deck crew members?

Fraser Oldender once again takes on the chief stew role. This marks his third stint as chief stew and fourth stint on the hit yachting show.

It’s safe to say that Fraser and Captain Kerry have become the new faces of Below Deck. Fraser is also the only chief stew to stay in the role since Kate Chastain departed the series.

Kyle Stillie is back on deck, and his return is no surprise. The deckhand has been one of the rumored returns since Season 12 was spotted filming last spring.

Chef Anthony Iracane and Marie “Sunny” Marquis, who were rumored to be returning for another season, were not featured in the trailer.

However, just because they weren’t in the first look teaser doesn’t mean they won’t pop up at some point. Captain Kerry will definitely fire people in the upcoming season, so maybe they will be replacement crew members.

Who are the new Below Deck Season 12 crew members?

Seven new members join Captain Kerry, Fraser, and Kyle for the new season, and they bring the drama, too.

Chef Lawrence Snowden takes over the galley with his six years of experience as a chef on yachts.

Brazilian beauty Barbara Kulaif is a stew who has been in yachting for three years.

Rainbeau de Roos has five years of experience working as a stew in the yachting world.

Solène Favreau rounds out the interior crew and has no experience. She got into yachting days before the show after previously appearing on Love Island France.

Bosun Caio Poltronieri leads the deck team with his five years of yachting experience, less than returning deckhand Kyle’s, so that’s interesting.

Deckhand Jess Theron lists herself as a bosun in her Instagram bio after spending years working in the yachting world, which puts her on par with Caio.

Last but not least, Damo Yorg joins the deck crew with two years of experience in the industry.

There’s plenty more to learn about the Below Deck Season 12 cast. Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for updates.

Below Deck Season 12 premieres on Monday, June 2 at 8/7c on Bravo.