Below Deck Season 12: Captain Kerry Titheradge and Fraser Olender tease ‘craziest season ever’

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 may still be coming in hot, but fans are ready for some Below Deck Season 12 tea.

The OG show is slated to premiere once the current season of Below Deck Down Under wraps up.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the rumored cast for Below Deck Season 12 has been revealed.

Included in the mix are, of course, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Chief Stew Fraser Olender.

Captain Kerry took over for Captain Lee Rosbach in Season 11, and Fraser has been part of the franchise since Season 9.

The two men appeared on the Today show recently to chat with hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer aboard a cruise ship of all places.

Captain Kerry Titheradge and Fraser Olender tease Below Deck Season 12

First, Fraser and Captain Kerry explained the gist of the show to the hosts and Today’s viewers, who may not have watched or even heard of it.

When asked what it was really like behind the scenes of Below Deck, Captain Kerry was quick to reply, “Exactly what you are seeing on the show is what’s happening.”

There’s no question the captain loves his job, something Craig pointed out. Al soon got to what Below Deck fans wanted to know: hints about Season 12.

It turns out the upcoming season will be different from what fans have seen in the past.

“I think the crew really come together more than ever before,” Fraser dished. “It’s my favorite crew I have worked with to date. There’s so much love, and I feel like people are really going to enjoy watching love, especially at this time. It’s wonderful.”

Captain Kerry added more insight with a bit of a different take than his colleague.

“This is the craziest season ever shown on Below Deck,” he shared. “We go to three different countries, and the crew work very, very hard, dealing with some very challenging guests.”

The captain agreed with Fraser that the crew does come together, and it’s great to see that happen.

When will Below Deck Season 12 premiere?

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under is winding down with fewer episodes left than fans think.

Although Bravo has yet to release an official premiere date for the next season of the OG yachting show, we have a tentative idea.

The finale of Below Deck Down Under will air on either Monday, May 26, which is Memorial Day, or Monday, June 1. It all depends on whether Bravo wants to air the last episode of Season 3 on a holiday.

That means the premiere of Below Deck Season 12 will either be on Monday, June 1, or Monday, June 8. We should soon receive a premiere date and an official trailer from Bravo.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.