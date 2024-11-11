Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Diana clashes with Danni and Emma is frustrated with Keith in new preview

Diana Cruz and Emma Crouch are in their feelings on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The two women can’t hide their frustration and take their angst out on their fellow crew members.

Tension has been mounting with Emma on deck and Diana in the interior.

The last previews for the hit sailing show tease that things are about to go from bad to worse in the middle of the fourth charter.

Instead of hitting back at Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, which has been her strategy so far this season, Diana fights with her pal Danni Warren.

Meanwhile, Emma can’t seem to get her head on straight on deck, and her latest mistake puts Keith Allen in her crosshairs.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Diana Cruz clashes with Danni Warren

The teaser makes it clear that the news guests will keep the crew on their toes. Diana is dealing with drinks when a guest asks her to remove the stain from her dress.

In a very annoyed fashion, Diana heads to the laundry. Diana is set off when she spies Danni laughing it up with Gary King in the crew mess. Adding more fuel to the fire is Danni claiming she’s decorating for the party later, which she clearly isn’t.

Diana mocks Danni to herself while Danni unsuccessfully tries to get Gary to help her, so she heads back to work. A flip of the scene shows Danni again stopping work because she wants Diana to take a sunset selfie with her.

Attitude is oozing out of Diana, which doesn’t go unnoticed by Keith, who pokes the bear, leading to Diana clashing with Danni. When the latter pushes her, Diana unleashes her fury at Danni for screwing around when there is work to be done.

Diana walks away only to have Danni talking and following her before the video cuts out.

It’s not just the interior team that is at odds; drama is brewing on the deck team, too.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Emma Crouch gets frustrated with Keith Allen

In another sneak peek, Emma again doesn’t finish her nightly deck duties during her anchor watch. Emma scurries to do a rush job on deck as Keith joins her on deck for his shift.

Keith tries to give her some advice, but Emma shuts it down. In her confessional, Emma complains about everything.

Being a good guy, Keith offers to help Emma with the duties so she can get some rest. However, things go awry as Keith literally brings the whole swim platform in while Emma watches from the sidelines.

Their frustrations reach an all-time high after Keith tells Emma to simply go to bed. A worked-up Keith calls Emma out in his confessional, and Emma slams him for how she’s being treated on the yacht via her confessional.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the rumor mill is buzzing Emma won’t last all season. Based on the new sneak peek, her departure could be coming soon.

To watch the preview with Emma and Keith, click here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.