Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher shares safety message after sister Bonnie injured in accident

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has shared a safety message after her sister Bonnie was seriously injured in an accident in Thailand.

Bonnie appeared on Season 4 of the hit sailing show to visit Daisy and enjoy a crazy night out with the Parsifal III crew.

Daisy has been keeping fans updated on her life via social media despite the delay for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the fan-favorite Chief Stew even switched up her look, which suits her perfectly.

However, earlier today, Daisy got candid about something her family has been going through with Bonnie.

Taking to Instagram, Daisy didn’t hold back with a warning for fans in two posts.

In the first post, Daisy shared three pictures of her with Bonnie. The first two were of the sisters hanging out and having a good time with smiles all around, while the last one was a fun group shot.

“*Warning* ⚠️ upsetting message part 12 .5 weeks ago my sister had an accident in Thailand. I got a message on instagram from a friend of hers telling me she had been in an accident with no other information this was on the Friday and it had happened on the Thursday, by Saturday my parents were on a flight to her,” began her first IG message.

The Irish beauty didn’t want to go into too much detail but shared that Bonnie has undergone several surgeries on her face, chest, and brain, as well as two emergency surgeries that lasted over 12 hours.

Bonnie has been released from the ICU but remains in the hospital.

In a separate Instagram post, Daisy shared that she had made her way to Thailand to be there for Bonnie and her parents. Daisy spent Bonnie’s 34th birthday by her sister’s side, grateful Bonnie was alive, considering the severity of her injuries.

“The only reason I am sharing this information (with my families permission) is to promote a few things. For anyone who might see this who is going on holiday or travelling or anything like this. Please don’t get on the moped and if you do wear a helmet and have insurance (no helmet, no insurance).” read part of Daisy’s caption.

The chief stew admitted over the past few days that she and her parents have seen many people admitted to the hospital Bonnie is at who have not been as lucky as her.

Daisy also explained the importance of friends sticking together.

It turns out Bonnie’s friend was the one who realized Bonnie hadn’t come and then went out to find her. The friend discovered Bonnie had been in an accident. The friend called Daisy and her parents.

“If it wasn’t for her things could have been different. She was so fast acting and a huge support to my family. So always always check on your friends,” Daisy wrote.

Before ending her message, Daisy explained Bonnie’s in a great hospital and on her road to recovery. She also expressed that she told the story in hopes of preventing others from what Daisy, Bonnie, and her family are going through right now.

“DO NOT GET ON THE BIyKE and if you do WEAR A HELMET have TRAVEL INSURANCE,” she stated.

Here’s wishing Bonnie a safe and speedy recovery.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.