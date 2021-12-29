Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares and her baby girl Lilly are cuteness overload

Dani Soares from Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been providing fans with a lot of cuteness from her daughter. Pic credit: Bravo

Beaming new mother and Below Deck fan-favorite Dani Soares celebrated her daughter Lilly’s six month birthday in late November and the happy pair have been enjoying the holidays in a series of heart-melting posts.

Brazilian native Dani appears to be raising her daughter in Australia, where they are soaking up the summer sun down under for the holidays.

All of her posts show just how much support she has from her fellow Below Deck Sailing Yacht team as chief stew Daisy Kelliher, deckhand Sydney Zaruba, and fellow stewardess Alli Dore all love to drop comments of adoration.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Dani Soares has been loving motherhood with her daughter Lilly

Dani loves posting about what a wonderful experience motherhood has been for her so far and her followers are often treated to adorable photos of baby Lilly which include Dani in them sometimes too.

Her most recent post was a Christmas shoutout to her followers that featured Dani holding Lilly above her head as they both smiled and looked into each other’s eyes.

Dani captioned the holiday photo, “Merry Christmas! From our little family to yours.”

The second most recent photo was just of Lilly in a park and the post was captioned, “My little lady. Finally dress weather so mommy can spend all her money on cute little dresses for you and dress you up like a little doll.”

As if those posts weren’t cute enough, Dani shared her first family photo with Lilly with both of them adorned in red.

Dani Soares possible baby daddy Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux has been off social media

Dani claims that baby Lilly is the daughter of her Below Deck Sailing Yacht boat romance Jean-Luc, although he has never done a DNA test to prove one way or the other.

Jean-Luc has gone social media silent since June of 2021 when he publically stated on Instagram that he only found out Dani had a daughter and claimed him to be the father after the baby was born and introduced on Instagram.

He said he is open to a paternity test but wants to do it in person which has been hard due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jean-Luc has never met Lily and Dani has been raising her as a single mother.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.