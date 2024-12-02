On the most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Deckhand Emma Crouch was given her walking papers.

Captain Glenn Shephard and First Officer Gary King tried their hardest to work with Emma.

The deckhand was very green, which turned out to be too much for the Parsifal III deck team to handle.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Emma addressed her firing, including her behavior toward Gary and Captain Glenn in the aftermath of her getting the boot.

Now, Daisy Kelliher has shared a message to gush over her former bunkmate.

The two women became very close during the season, with Daisy trying to help Emma get out of her head.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher reacts to Emma Crouch’s firing

Taking to Instagram, Daisy shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

The images reveal the good times the crew had, which were definitely not all seen on-screen.

“We love you @emmacrouch88 you will shine bright wherever your path takes you. You will always have our love and support. Thanks for being part of our dysfunctional family even if it was cut a bit short 💕,” Daisy wrote in her caption.

Emma popped up in the comments section to reply to her friend and her kind words.

“So much love for you Daisy!! Best ever bunkmate! 🩷🩷🩷,” Emma expressed, to which Daisy replied with heart emojis.

They may not have lasted the whole season as bunkmates, but Daisy and Emma sure built a strong friendship.

Daisy wasn’t the only crew member to give a shout-out to Emma after she left the show. Despite the drama surrounding her departure, Gary and Keith Allen shared messages to Emma.

Gary revealed that he and Emma had been in touch since filming. Keith showed love for Emma, giving fans a look at their final goodbye in Ibiza, which did not happen when cameras were rolling.

Where does Emma Crouch stand with her Below Deck Sailing Yacht costars?

Even though Emma struggled on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, she seems to make lasting connections.

Along with keeping in touch with Gary, Keith, and Daisy, Emma is followed by Diana Cruz, Danni Warren, Davide Morosi, and Chef Cloyce Martin.

Captain Glenn Shepard also still follows Emma, which is not surprising because the captain hates firing people and enjoys keeping in touch with his crew members.

Emma Crouch’s exit marks the halfway point on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5. Emma’s replacement was revealed in the mid-season trailer, and you can see who it is here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.