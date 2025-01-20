Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers: Diana upsets the guests and Chef Cloyce with major mishap

The end of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 is almost here, with only two episodes left.

There’s plenty of drama going down over the last couple of episodes, especially the fallout of Keith Allen, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Chase Lemacks landing in hot water with Captain Glenn Shephard.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans dragged Gary for his behavior toward the captain and called for him to be fired.

Although we don’t know what happens next with that situation, we do know Diana Cruz leaves the new group of guests fuming.

It’s no secret that Below Deck Sailing Yacht guests can be over the top and demanding.

In this case, though, Diana is truly at fault for making a mistake that could seriously harm a couple of the guests.

Diana’s mishap frustrates the guests on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

The latest sneak peek for Below Deck Sailing Yacht reveals that the guests have some serious dietary restrictions. These aren’t simple foods the guests don’t want to eat but rather life-threatening issues.

Diana sets a salad in front of the wrong guest during lunch, causing a frenzy because of food allergies. After she switches things around, the primary charter guest becomes concerned that the dietary restrictions and allergies are unmet.

The primary guest puts Diana in the hot seat, only to get the stew annoyed and flustered. Diana immediately declares Chef Cloyce Martin will come to explain everything soon to avoid addressing the primary guest’s concerns.

Via her confessional, Diana admits she can’t tell the guests apart, causing her to confuse the dietary requests.

“There’s three with black hair. How am I supposed to f**king know, bro? Who the f**k is Karen? They all look like a Karen to me,” Diana stated, throwing her hands up in the air in frustration.

Chef Cloyce gets annoyed with Diana’s major mistake

Down in the galley, Diana reveals she needs Cloyce’s help while sharing her confusion. Cloyce meets with the guests to explain what is what and to ensure the dietary restrictions are being met.

Honestly, the guests do not seem to have confidence in Diana or the chef. Cloyce, via his confessional, goes off on Diana for not taking the food restrictions seriously.

The last thing the guests or the chef want is a medical emergency on the charter. Diana doesn’t seem too concerned about that, though, as she appears to be checked out already.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, other spoilers for Below Deck Sailing Yacht reveal that Diana’s pal Diana Warren isn’t having a good final charter either because Chase’s friend zones her.

Check in to see if the last charter gets better or worse for the Parsifal III crew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.