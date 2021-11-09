Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Dani Soares debuts short haircut – See her new cute darker look

Dani has made a change that’s more fitting for her busy life as a single mom. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares has debuted a short new haircut that is super cute and a much darker look for her.

Dani has had quite a few hairstyles since she premiered on Below Deck Sailing Yacht last spring. She sported a long blondish brown hairstyle on the show.

Since then, Dani has sported pink, purple, blonde, and brown locks at various lengths. As the Bravo personality prepared for her daughter Lily’s birth, she cut her hair short and gave it a purple tint.

The single mom has done it again, revealing a cute, super short hairdo that fits her busy lifestyle.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Dani Soares debuts short haircut

On Monday, Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Dani Soares debuted her new do. She looks fabulous with a pixie cut hairstyle dyed a darker brown than Below Deck fans have seen on the Brazilin beauty before.

“New hair, who dis? #pixiecut #joazinho #shorthair #shorthairdontcare #newvibes #newme #newmom #newmum #momlife #easyhairstyles #belowdeck #belowdeckmed #belowdecksailing,” Dani wrote alongside two photos of her fabulous new look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dani is certainly one of those people who looks gorgeous no matter what haircut she sports. Several people who saw her new style agreed, as the comments section of Dani’s Instagram post was flooded with positive remarks.

Below Deck Season 8 alum Izzy Wouters was one of the first to let Dani know she looked gorgeous.

Pic credit: @iamdanisoares/Instagram

Other users couldn’t contain their excitement over Dani’s new look, which she easily pulls off.

Pic credit: @iamdanisoares/Instagram

Oh yes, the consensus is that Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Dani looks smoking hot with her new pixie cut.

Dani cut her hair to ease life as a single mom

Baby Lily is nearly six months old and keeping Dani on her toes. Those who watch Dani’s IG series Pita Party, which she hosts with good friends Daisy Kelliher and Alli Dore, know Lily often makes an appearance on the show.

Dani adores her precious daughter. The proud mama features Lily all over her social media feed. However, being a single mom isn’t easy, especially since Dani’s raising Lily alone in a country with no family.

One reason Dani opted for an easier, more manageable look is Lily. Let’s be honest — Moms don’t always have time for high-maintenance hairstyles.

What do you think of Dani’s dark brown pixie cut look?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.