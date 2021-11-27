Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Dani Soares celebrates daughter Lily’s ‘half-year birthday’ and fans gush over them

Dani’s baby girl Lily is too cute for words. Pic credit: Bravo and @iamdanisoares/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares celebrated her daughter Lily’s half-year birthday, and fans are gushing over them.

Dani often keeps Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans updated on her life as a single mom via social media, her podcast Pita Party, and Pita Party IG series. The single mom does the podcast and IG series with her good friends Daisy Kelliher and Alli Dore, whom she met on the hit Bravo show.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht featured Dani getting romantic with deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux. Those who watched the show, especially the reunion show, know what went down between the two of them.

Last May, baby Lily was born. Dani has been embracing the new chapter in her life ever since. One thing she did to make life a little easier was getting a new, more manageable look.

Dani Soares celebrates daughter Lily’s half-year birthday

The other day Dani used Instagram to celebrate six months of being Lily’s mom. Dani gushed over her baby girl, including photos showing just big Lily has gotten.

“Happy 1/2 year birthday baby girl 🖤 You’ve changed my life in so many ways. I hope I never have to tell you that you are my number 1 priority. I hope my actions will always show you that,” she wrote.

There’s no question little Lily is a doll, and Dani is one proud mama.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans gush over Dani and baby Lily

It didn’t take long for Dani’s post to become populated with comments gushing over the adorable baby and Dani as a mom.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Daisy and Sydney Zaruba immediately remarked, showing love for their good friend.

Pic credit: @iamdanisoares/Instagram

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and his daughter Saffron replied with several heart emojis. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 guests have remained close with several of the crew members.

Pic credit: @iamdanisoares/Instagram

Several users gushed over how cute Lily is, while other users praised Dani as a single mom, reassuring her that she’s doing a stellar job raising her precious angel.

Pic credit: @iamdanisoares/Instagram

Life as a single mom keeps Dani Soares busy, but she wouldn’t want it any other way. The Bravo personality continuously gushes over her daughter, even when Dani is struggling. Although Dani makes it look easy, she’s been brutally honest about her reality.

After losing her best friend, her soul mate, suddenly last year, Dani is relishing every second she has with her daughter. Dani won’t be on Below Deck Sailing Yacht any time soon, so fans will have to settle for her sharing updates on her busy life with precious Lily.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.