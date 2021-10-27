Below Deck nominated for People’s Choice Award for The Reality Show of 2021 — Here’s how you can vote

Below Deck is finally getting the recognition it deserves after nine seasons on the air. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck has been nominated for a People’s Choice Award for The Reality Show of 2021, and fans will want to know how to vote for the hit yachting show.

NBC and E! announced the People’s Choice Award 2021 nominations earlier today. The show allows fans to vote in 40 categories representing TV, music, movies, and pop culture. There’s even a new category this year called, The Pop Special of 2021.

It’s taken a long time for Below Deck to be recognized for the mega-hit show that it is. Along with the OG series, Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht are fan favorites too.

Below Deck just launched Season 9 and is expanding the franchise. Next year the Below Deck family will add two more spin-offs to the franchise. Below Deck Down Under will premiere on Peacock, and Below Deck Adventure will premiere on Bravo.

Yes, the Below Deck franchise is going strong and growing, which is why the show getting nominated for awards is simply icing on the cake.

Below Deck nominated for People’s Choice Award for The Reality Show of 2021

Hot on the heels of being nominated for a 2021 Emmy Award, Below Deck is now officially a People’s Choice nominated show too.

Below Deck has been nominated for People’s Choice Award for The Reality Show of 2021. The hit-yachting show has some serious completion in the category though.

90 Day Fiancé, Bachelor in Paradise. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta are also up for The Reality Show of 2021.

That means Below Deck fans must start voting now for Captain Lee Rosbach helmed show.

Here’s how to vote for Below Deck to win People’s Choice Award for The Reality Show of 2021

There is a short window for Below Deck fans to vote, and it begins today. Voting can be done by going to www.votepca.com or via Twitter.

Those looking to vote on Twitter will need to send a public tweet or retweet that includes including one category hashtag and one corresponding nominee hashtag. All hashtags can be found on the People’s Choice website.

On Tuesday, November 9, all votes will be counted as double, so be sure to vote on that day. Voting ends on Wednesday, November 17.

The tune into The 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c on both E! and NBC to see if Below Deck wins. Check out the full list of nominees here.

Ready set go vote for Below Deck now!

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.