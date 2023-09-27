Below Deck Med’s Ruan addresses forged yachting credentials, teases Season 8 return

Ruan Irving made history on the Below Deck Med Season 8 premiere this week.

The bosun was the first crew member ever in Below Deck history to have forged yachting credentials while also having the shortest stint on Below Deck Med.

Captain Sandy Yawn called out Ruan for not having original copies of his yachting paperwork.

Later, she discovered the documents weren’t even Ruan’s, forcing her to have him at the dock for charter one.

Before the episode ended, Ruan called to say he was going back to South Africa to deal with the loss of a friend and his credential issues, leaving Captain Sandy scrambling.

Now Ruan has addressed the situation and teased Below Deck Med fans may not have seen the last of him.

Ruan Irving addresses Below Deck Med forged yachting credentials

Ahead of the premiere of Below Deck Med Season 8, Ruan took to Instagram to promote the gig.

Following the premiere, the comments section of that post became flooded with remarks about Ruan not lasting long and his not-so-legit yachting credentials. Ruan responded to a couple of the replies, including one that had him calling out reality TV.

The user wanted to know if Ruan was going to address the situation, writing, “@ru_dawggg watched the episode your certificates showed as false … are you going to addresses. any of this.”

Well, Ruan did address it, but he did little to answer any questions about what went down on Below Deck Med.

“@_sirclaude_ there will be a podcast about this situation so look out for that! It’s all a misunderstanding and reality tv shows will be reality tv shows! The more drama the better! Only question is do I come back in this season or not 😂 gotta see,” Ruan replied.

Below Deck Med star Ruan Irving teases return and takes on trolls

When one user commented that Ruan didn’t last too long on the show, he responded, “@judybrown_eyes do I return or not is the question 🤓 will have to wait and see.”

Ruan must be on good terms with Below Deck Med executive producer Nadine Rajabi because he seemingly appeared to make a joke about his stint on the show.

Nadine replied with several emojis to have Ruan say “it’s out” with a clapping and hearing emoji, and she responded the same.

At one point, Ruan took on a troll by taking a dig at a user who asked about him updating his fake information.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med has just begun, but the drama’s already at an all-time high, thanks to Ruan Irving. The bosun has teased there’s more to this story, so stay tuned!

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.