Below Deck Med star Joe Bradley (no, not the same guy from Southern Hospitality) has made it clear that he’s Team Bri Muller all the way.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Elena “Ellie” Dubaich warned Below Deck Med fans that the love triangle between her, Bri, and Joe got very messy.

The stew also blamed Joe for the entire situation, even though on the show, she’s singing a different tune.

Last night, Joe stopped by Watch What Happens Live with his pal Nathan Gallager to chat all things Below Deck Med.

It didn’t take long for Andy to get to the good stuff, which was Joe’s take on the whole love triangle drama.

In his defense, Joe doesn’t feel that he led either of them on, and if he did, that was not his intention.

Does #BelowDeckMed’s Joe Bradley think he led Ellie Dubaich and Bri Muller on? #WWHL pic.twitter.com/tjCYaL1peZ — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) July 9, 2024

Joe also gave Below Deck Med fans a clue about how the situation ended when he shaded Ellie and had Bri’s back.

Below Deck Med’s Joe Bradley shades Elena Dubaich after Bri Muller drama

We have seen Joe cause a serious rift in the interior department thanks to his flirting with Ellie and Bri. It even has Chief Stew Aesha Scott ready to make a change if things between the two stews don’t get better.

On-screen, Joe may be playing both sides, but he’s made his choice off-screen. During a game of Between Two Stews, Andy put Joe in the hot seat to choose Bri and Ellie, and there was no contest.

Bri won with a better flirting style, the stew the crew liked the best, a better sense of humor, and a better smile, to name a few. Ellie caught his eye first, and Joe wouldn’t want to get on her bad side.

When asked who would make a better chief stew one day, Joe also named Bri, which got quite a reaction from the audience.

Below Deck Med star Elena Dubaich blocks Joe Bradley and Bri Muller

Joe and Nathan also spilled that Bri spent most of the season sleeping on their cabin floor. It’s a bit of a spoiler, especially considering Aesha lectured Bri about sleeping in the boys’ cabin.

Thanks to Nathan, we also know that Ellie has blocked Joe on social media, giving Below Deck Med fans a big clue that things do not end well for Ellie and Joe.

We also know that Bri revealed during her WWHL appearance that Ellie has blocked her on social media following the season.

Only six episodes have aired so far on Below Deck Med Season 9, but it’s easy to see this love triangle situation is headed for disaster.

What do you think of Joe shading Ellie?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.