Below Deck Med’s Ellie blasted as ‘delusional’ after she claims she ‘carried’ the season

Elena “Ellie” Dubaich has Below Deck Med fans fired up amid a Season 9 shakeup that has revealed her true colors even more.

There’s no question that viewers have had an issue with Ellie and her attitude all season long.

However, her ego has worsened with the addition of a new stew, Carrie O’Neill.

The most recent episode had Ellie seeing green with all the attention Carrie was getting from Chief Stew Aesha Scott and Deckhand Joe Bradley.

Ellie reacted to this by declaring that she “carried” the season and didn’t deserve how she was treated after Carrie arrived.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire during the episode, with Below Deck Med critics quickly calling out Ellie and her behavior.

Below Deck Med’s Ellie slammed as ‘delusional’ after she claims she ‘carried’ the season

“Once again this chick is completely delusional… “the spotlight” is all she cares about. Ellie, go get a job as a stripper, that’s perfect for you. #BelowDeckMed,” read an X.

Once again this chick is completely delusional… “the spotlight” is all she cares about. Ellie, go get a job as a stripper, that’s perfect for you. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/IcK8tKKSYf — Callin’ It Like It Is (@CallinIt) September 10, 2024

Another X used House of Villains host Joel McHale as a GIF to show just how delusional Ellie really is.

On tonight's special episode of "Delusional Yachtie Thots":



Ellie: "I feel like I was actually carrying the team this whole season."



Gurl is certifiable latex-bunny-suit wearing 🦇💩 outta her gourd.#BelowDeckMed 🛳⚓️ pic.twitter.com/1FuNon2nkR — Maleficentelphaba (@wwwelmaleficent) September 10, 2024

“#BelowDeckMed Ooofffff…… Ellie. You put the DUH in DELUSION honey,” said one X.

#BelowDeckMed

Ooofffff…… Ellie.

You put the DUH in DELUSION honey. pic.twitter.com/GfUbWUjHps — Emma Louise (@MsSmurfy69) September 10, 2024

Oh yes, Ellie being delusional was one hot topic on the social media platform.

Umm Ellie felt like she was carrying the team this entire season?? #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/dAvnfHatwJ — Mario (@MarioTravels) September 10, 2024

Ellie saying she “carried the season” was also mentioned with GIFs to show how bad she was this season.

“Ellie claiming that she carried the team this season while Aesh just had her first meal sitting down is obnoxious af 😒 #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed,” wrote ax X user.

Ellie claiming that she carried the team this season while Aesh just had her first meal sitting down is obnoxious af 😒#BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/6PdPN7SmrZ — 🇮🇹 ✨ Angela Marie ✨🇮🇹 (@MagicaDeSpella) September 10, 2024

A different X user wanted to know what was wrong with Ellie thinking that way.

When Ellie says shes been carrying the whole season herself #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/PdESO8BxVI — S.H (@HilderleySara) September 10, 2024

More Below Deck Med critics come for Ellie

There was an X that called Ellie out for her “cringe” reactions to Joe flirting with Carrie.

“Ellie might be the worst person in below deck history No wait there’s still Malia #belowdeckmed,” read an X.

Ellie might be the worst person in below deck history



No wait there’s still Malia #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/eZI1z5CEcb — Dr. dont fuck with me (@SwatabOta24) September 10, 2024

One X user shared an awful photo of Ellie after she saw Joe and Carrie walk into the crew mess together to share a message to the stew.

That face you make when your tocix ignorant selfish manipulation doesn't work on a man or the new stew!! 🤣🤣



Sit & spin Ellie. 🖕#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/rVSwtVeQHy — JK (@Paul_O_Tix) September 10, 2024

“The ego on Ellie is severely unjustifiable 🙃 #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeck,” said an X that used a GIF of Joao Franco to describe their feelings about Ellie.

Another never wants to see Ellie on their TV screen again after suffering through her all season long.

I never want to see Ellie on my TV ever again. She’s too needy, insecure & has absolutely no self-awareness. #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/2YMMFHPSD4 — Not Shelley Long (@NotShelleyLong) September 10, 2024

Below Deck Med fans aren’t the only ones not thrilled with Ellie. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate Chastain and Aesha slammed Ellie for her attitude, especially regarding how she acted after Carrie was thrown into the mix.

What do you think of Ellie?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.