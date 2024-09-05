Below Deck Med’s Bri Muller defends laundry struggles: ‘My brain goes get tired’

Below Deck Med star Bri Muller and her laundry struggles have been a focal point of Season 9.

Seriously, there has never been so much focus on the laundry in the history of Below Deck.

From the very first charter, Bri was messing up the laundry in so many ways.

Whether it was crew uniforms or guests’ clothes, Bri created a disaster in the laundry room.

Things have come to a head more than once, especially after Bri accused Elena “Ellie” Dubaich of sabotaging her.

Now, after yet again another mistake, Bri has decided to implement a color bead system to help her get it together in the laundry.

Below Deck Med’s Bri Muller defends laundry struggles

On the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, Bri opened up about her issues and why she feels the new system will help her.

“Sometimes my brain does get tired,” she expressed. “If you ask me to read a book or look at some numbers, that’s not gonna trigger my brain as fast as it would with colors.

The stew added, “So, I was thinking maybe colors would be better for me. Let’s give that a go. It’s not like it’s ever too late to try.”

Bri admitted that one big issue was that there wasn’t really a laundry system in place when she boarded the Mustique yacht. Given other boats she had worked on before, she wasn’t used to it.

“From my experience recently, when I’ve gotten onto other bigger boats, they have systems already there, so you just have to follow their system,” Bri explained.

“For us, it was like immediately getting onto the boat having to clean it for the guests and everything. We didn’t have time. It was just like throwing us into the deep end.”

Bri Muller wishes she got ‘an outline” of laundry from Aesha Scott on Below Deck Med

During her portion of the Below Deck Med After Show, Chief Stew Aesha Scott admitted there simply wasn’t time to create a laundry system. The chief stew had to prioritize getting the yacht ready and lack of provisions instead of mentoring Bri in laundry.

Kate Chastain agreed that with such little time to turn the yacht around, it tends to be a free-for-all all, and not all crew members can handle that. The Below Deck alum stood up for Aesha, as Bri admitted she wished she had a little more direction from her chief stew.

“I” would have been nice to have just an outline of something basic,” the stew shared.

Not that Bri is blaming Aesha because she knows Aesha was dealing with a lot and wanted to give her and Ellie more trust.

Only a few episodes remain until Below Deck Med Season 9 wraps up. Will Bri finally get it together in the laundry?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.