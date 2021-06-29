Below Deck Med: Who is chief stew Katie Flood?

Katie hopes fans think of her as a refreshing change on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 introduces viewers to chief stew Katie Flood. It’s the first time in five seasons, Hannah Ferrier has not appeared on the Bravo show.

Although Bugsy Drake took over for Hannah following her firing on Below Deck Med Season 5, Katie is the first new chief stew ever on the Below Deck spin-off.

Katie’s fully aware viewers will compare her to Hannah. It’s the nature of the business.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, she didn’t let Hannah’s legacy impact her job or personality while filming the Bravo show. The only thing Katie asks of fans is to keep an open mind and give her a chance to shine on her own merit.

Hannah has shown her support for Katie and moved on from the Below Deck drama. Perhaps viewers should take a cue from Hannah.

Who is chief stew Katie Flood?

If Katie looks familiar, there’s a good reason. Katie dated Below Deck Med Season 4 alum Jack Stirrup and her face is tattooed on his arm. Yes, she’s that lady.

Jack and Katie remain on friendly terms despite their split a few years ago. She admitted to Decider that Jack was one of the first people Katie called when it was confirmed she would be on the yachting show.

According to her Bravo bio, the New Zealand native has always had an itch for traveling and adventure. Katie’s been in yachting for six years, quickly moving her way up through the ranks.

The 29-year-old calls herself a perfectionist. Katie demands a lot of herself and her interior team.

Over the top charter guests are no problem for Katie either. While some guest requests may be challenging, she manages to find a way to fill every single one and make it look easy.

Katie remains true to herself on Below Deck Med

There’s no question reality television can cause some people to create a character rather than show their true selves. However, Katie remains true to herself during Season 6, which means showing her vulnerable side too.

The chief stew considers herself pretty easy-going and laid back. However, Katie, like anyone, has a breaking point. Viewers get a glimpse of Katie’s struggle in the trailer for the upcoming season.

Katie shared with the Decider that she suffers from terrible anxiety. She never wants to hurt someone, but that can happen from time to time in a working environment. Those moments bring out Katie’s anxiety.

Captain Sandy Yawn spilled Season 6 of Below Deck Med will be completely different than any other season, and praised her crew’s vibe. The season has only just begun, but chief stew Katie Flood certainly appears to bring good energy to the show.

What are your first impressions of Katie?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.