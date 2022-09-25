Below Deck Med stars wish Zee Dempers happy birthday – See their heartfelt messages

It was a very happy birthday for Zee from Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean fan favorite Mzi “Zee” Dempers had a birthday yesterday, and he received a lot of love from his costars.

There’s no question that Zee’s one of the most beloved members of the Below Deck family.

Ahead of his birthday, Zee spent time in Florida with stars from Below Deck and Below Deck Down Under.

Having made his debut on Below Deck Med Season 6, Zee returned for the current season, reuniting with his good friend Courtney Veale.

Both seasons have seen Zee shine on the deck team and create unbreakable bonds with his fellow crew members.

That’s it no surprise a few of them gushed over Zee on his special day.

Courtney Veale shares birthday message to Mzi “Zee” Dempers

Zee’s former crush Courtney, took to Instagram to express just how much he meant to her. Sharing a series of photos from their time on Below Deck Med Season 7, Courtney and Zee were all smiles in each image.

“Happy bday to my bestie boy ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Thank you for the continuous laughs, for always being there for me and for just being the genuine wonderful human you are. Myself and the rest of the world love you a whole lot!” was the caption Courtney chose for the birthday post.

The blonde beauty also used Instagram Stories to wish her friend a happy birthday. One picture was of her and Zee, while another was of Zee and Courtney with Captain Sandy Yawn.

The latter photo had Courtney letting the captain and Zee how she missed both of them.

Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Med’s Malia White, Katie Flood and Dave White send Zee birthday wishes

Zee’s Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 costar Katie Flood and Malia White, who are currently working together, also gave him birthday shout-outs.

Malia and Katie both used Instagram Stories for the occasion. They each shared a photo of them video chatting with Zee, wishing him a happy birthday and acknowledging how much they miss him.

A second picture was from Malia only with her writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @zeedempers!! so proud of you.”

Pic credit: @katiefloody/Instagram and @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Chef Dave and Zee worked together on Season 7 of Below Deck Med, which is currently airing. Dave also used Instagram Stories to tell Zee happy birthday with a shot of them sitting in the high chairs on the Home luxury yacht.

Pic credit: @dangerous_davewhite/Instagram

Zee Dempers celebrated his birthday with a lot of love from his Below Deck Med family. The yachtie will soon be reunited with some of those people in New York City at BravoCon 2002 next month.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Bravo.