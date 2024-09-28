Below Deck Med stars say goodbye to Season 9 with behind-the-scenes fun

Below Deck Med Season 9 has ended, but the cast has given fans one last treat before leaving the show behind.

The finale wrapped with Captain Sandy Yawn’s wedding to wife Leah Shafer, where we saw some familiar faces from the Below Deck universe.

All week long, cast members from the show have been taking to social media to reflect on the season and share some behind-the-scenes moments.

Chief Stew Aesha Scott was one of the first to share a carousel of photos that highlighted the fun side of filming instead of the drama.

“AND JUST LIKE THAT!!!! Season 9 is coming to an end tonight!!! Whether you loved it or hated it, I just want to say a huge sincere THANK YOU to everyone that took the time to watch it. The huge amount of hard work, lack of sleep, and endless hours that goes towards creating this show, both from cast and production, is so worth it when we know people are taking a load off after a busy day and relaxing to one of our episodes,” was part of her caption.

Aesha also thanked fans as well as her loved ones for all of their constant support.

Deckhand Gael Cameron also took to Instagram to share several photos from the season that featured all of the cast members.

“What a ride it has been. A season of laughs, cries but so so so much fun!! Beyond grateful for this experience as well as my fellow crew and all the amazing people behind the scenes that make it all happen. Sending love to everyone that has been involved as well as everyone that has shown their support for us and the show,” Gael expressed.

Nathan Gallager used Instagram to describe his feelings about Below Deck Med Season 9. It was quite a season for Nathan, who gained a best friend in Joe Bradley and a girlfriend in Gael.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gael and Nathan updated viewers on their rocky relationship following the finale. Nathan featured mostly crew shots and used his caption to express thanks and gratitude.

Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford kept his reflection simple and light. Jono gave his followers a look at so many behind-the-scenes moments, from filming to laughing to chaos.

Joe Bradley shared many videos and pictures on Instagram, showing off everything from filming the season to crew night outs to filming the Season 9 After show.

“I would just like to say that this experience has been very unique and rather fabulous to say the least, few stupid decisions here and there but you get up and learn from them! Made such amazing friends and met truly lovely people both in front and behind that camera,” Joe wrote as part of his caption.

Carrie O’Neill wasn’t on the show for the entire season. However, she still took time to reflect on her brief experience. The stew shared a few pictures while calling her time filming “a wild f***ing time.”

That’s a wrap on Below Deck Med Season 9, but the good news is that Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 will be here before we know it.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.