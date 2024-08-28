Below Deck Med star Johnathan Shillingord shades Aesha Scott over dessert conflict amid guest drama

Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford has thrown shade at Chief Stew Aesha Scott over the dessert conflict and guest drama on Below Deck Med Season 9.

The most recent episode featured the chef serving a guest food that could have killed her and a lackluster anniversary dessert.

Those two instances led to some tension between Jono and Aesha on the final night of the charter.

When Aesha informed Jono that the primary guest was disappointed with his cookie dessert, and Aesha agreed it was not great, the chef got annoyed.

During the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, Jono opened up about why Aesha upset him, and that’s not all.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The chef took a minute to hit back the chief stew.

Below Deck Med star Johnathan Shillingford shades Aesha Scott

Seated with stew Bri Muller on the After Show, Jono was a bit heated as the tense exchange between him and Aesha over dessert was shown.

Watching Aesha tear apart his homemade dessert, Jono finally got to say what he wanted in the After Show.

“I wish I had said, ‘Well b***h. Why don’t you f***ing eat it like you do eat the other leftovers that come back from the guests,” he expressed.

Below Deck Med fans know that’s not what the chef said. Since filming the show, Jono has thought about the situation a lot.

Chef Jono reveals he was hurt by Aesha’s actions on Below Deck Med

“I’ve thought about this so much because I was really hurt. Yeah, cause we had been working well. I liked her so much, not that I don’t like her now. We’re still friends. We message all the time,” Jono stated.

It wasn’t the critique that got to Jono so much, but rather Aesha not having his back.

“Usually, when you’re a crew, you stick with the crew. You don’t say, ‘I agree with the guests,’” he insisted.

The chef called out Aesha for not simply clearing the table and moving on. Instead, Aesha brought him the plate, agreed with the guests, and walked away.

“Really, Girl, Why are you trying to attack me? I don’t know who told her that I was a bad b**ch, but I am a big softy. Like that hurt,” the chef spatted.

Aesha wasn’t Jono’s only problem this week. Captain Sandy Yawn nearly fired him and would have if there was another chef available.

Monsters and Critics previously reported Jono opened up about working with the captain amid their on-screen struggles.

We will have to keep watching to find out if Jono redeems himself in Captain Sandy’s or Aesha’s eyes.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.