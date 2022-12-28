Below Deck Med star Jessica More opens up about how difficult motherhood has been

Jessica More got real with Below Deck Med fans. Pic credit: @jessicamore180/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 star Jessica (Jess) More gave birth to her first child, a daughter, Charli, in late October and recently opened up about the challenges of motherhood.

Jess used a quote that asked, “How do you get through tough moments?” to lead into her thoughts on the difficulties of mothering a baby.

The quote answered, “Do not trust the way you see yourself when your mind is turbulent, and remember that even pain is temporary.” It made the point, “feel your emotions without letting them control you.”

In the caption, Jess reflected on how hard she’s found motherhood to be, saying, “From my labor to now, the beginning of motherhood has single-handedly been the most intense experience, pushing me to the brink of exhaustion.”

She remarked that it is the hardest thing she’s ever done and said that mothers’ struggles are not discussed enough. Jess further stated, “I think people don’t want to talk about how hard it is in fear that people will think that that means there’s any regret or frustration towards the child, but that’s not the case whatsoever, it can be incredibly hard, and you also show up and love your child and be incredibly grateful for their existence.”

She called the experience “both hard & magical.”

Jess appears to be raising the baby independently and has not spoken about the father’s identity or if he is in the baby’s life.

There are a lot of Below Deck cast members who have become mothers

Jess isn’t the only Below Deck franchise cast member to have a baby recently.

Those joining her in motherhood include Hannah Ferrier, Anastasia Surmava, Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, Ali Dore, and Tiffany Copeland.

Infamous Below Deck chief stew Kate Chastain announced her pregnancy earlier this month. She also has not revealed her child’s father and said she is prepared to raise her baby alone.

Among the men of Below Deck, Season 6 Med chef Mathew Shea is expecting his first child, and Hannah’s former love interest Conrad Empson already has a baby girl.

Jessica More had a turbulent relationship with Rob Westergaard on Below Deck Med

Jess had one of the most chaotic boatmances in Below Deck history after she got involved with deckhand Rob Westergaard.

Rob, who was in a relationship with someone else when he joined the boat, dropped the love bomb early in his romance with Jess, making their connection more confusing.

They moved into the same cabin together and argued about jealousy and insecurities throughout their short boatmance.

Although they left Season 5 and went to Bali together, their relationship did not last long after that.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus.