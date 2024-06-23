Below Deck Med star Ellie Dubaich sets the record straight on Joe Bradley and Bri Muller love triangle drama

The tension is about to get real on Below Deck Med as Joe Bradley causes a rift between Ellie Dubaich and Bri Muller.

Below Deck Med Season 9 has plenty of crew drama coming up, including the burgeoning love triangle of Ellie, Bri, and Joe.

The deckhand has been charming both ladies, which, as it turns out, neither of them knew.

That fact adds fuel to the chaos the interior crew faces on Below Deck Med Season 9 because of him.

Ellie spoke out about the upcoming boatmance drama, completely blaming Joe for playing her and Bri.

The stew didn’t hold back, making it clear that fans are about to see some serious tension between the women, and the only one at fault was the deckhand.

Speaking with Reality Tea, Ellie got candid, sharing her thoughts on the burgeoning love triangle.

“It’s becoming obvious as to why, watching it back. Because I think neither of us were aware how much Joe was playing both parties, you know,” she explained. “Because I never witness what he was telling Bri. I never witnessed all these flirtation moments he had with her.”

Ellie went on to share that Joe was leveraging his chemistry with each of them to further his game.

“I only saw what we had. Bri also saw only what they had. So, he kind of make it seem to both of us he had chemistry with us, not with the other girl,” Ellie shared. “You know so, yeah some major major tension is about to arise from this coming up. It’s only started.”

The Below Deck Med Season 9 trailer gives fans a tease of what Ellie’s talking about, and we aren’t going to lie. It looks really good.

Along with Joe playing both of them, Ellie revealed to Us Weekly there was a miscommunication regarding the entire situation.

“There was a bit of miscommunication in the very beginning because Bri was attracted to him — but she never really vocalized that to me. I felt like I made it a bit more obvious to her in some of our conversations we had,” the Bravo personality dished.

Ellie explained that part of the friction with Bri also had to do with her being told that Joe was only interested in her, not Bri. There were stories Ellie was told that led her to believe Bri was throwing herself at Joe when that isn’t really the case.

Season 9 of Below Deck Med has only just begun, but the drama has already been top-notch. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med spoilers tease the love drama heats up with Joe getting his flirt on.

Ellie Dubaich claims we haven’t seen anything yet, so buckle up. Below Deck Med fans, we are in for one wild ride.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.