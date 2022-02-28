Below Deck Med star Courtney Veale shares adorable throwback photo with her dad

In a throwback picture with her dad, Courtney Veale wished him a happy birthday. Pic credit: Bravo

Courtney Veale celebrated an important day to her by sharing a throwback picture with her dad for her dad’s birthday.

The picture of Courtney wrapped in her dad’s arms was posted through an Instagram story and was accompanied by a heartfelt caption where Courtney shared the cute nickname she had for her dad with Below Deck Mediterranean fans.

The hard-working and hard-partying second stew from Season 6 of Below Deck Med usually uses her Instagram to either post thirst traps or travel pictures so the glimpse into her personal life was rare for Below Deck fans to see.

Hailing originally from North Wales, Courtney’s last picture home was in mid-January of 2022 so her post’s caption included a mention of how much she missed her dad as well.

Courtney Veale posts rare throwback picture in celebration of her dad’s birthday

Courtney may have been a day late wishing her dad a happy birthday as evidenced by the caption in her happy birthday message to him, but it was sincere nonetheless.

The picture featured Courtney as a young child wrapped in a blanket in her dad’s lap as he had his arms around her.

In the caption, Courtney wrote, “Happy Birthday for yesterday Papa Bear. Love and miss you so much it hurts (sad face and heart emojis).”

Courtney shared a personal message for her father’s birthday along with a throwback picture. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Courtney Veale will be returning for Season 7 of Below Deck Med

The rumor that circulated in the Fall of 2021 was that Season 7 of Below Deck Med was filming at that time in Malta. Pictures of the crew were also shown and Courtney Veale was identified among them.

Besides Courtney’s return to the interior, fans can anticipate the return of Captain Sandy at the helm as well as Mzi “Zee” Dempers who be joining the deck crew again.

Mystery still surrounds who the other crew members will be, but viewers can count out Katie Flood as chief stew and Malia White as bosun for now.

In the meantime, before a release date is set for the premiere of Season 7, Below Deck fans can enjoy Season 3 of Sailing Yacht and the premiere of Below Deck Down Under which will air March 17th exclusively on Peacock.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus.