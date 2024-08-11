Bri Muller hasn’t had the easiest time on Below Deck Med Season 9, thanks to laundry and her fellow stew, Elena “Ellie” Dubaich.

Below Deck Med fans have watched Ellie and Bri clash all season long.

The tension was so bad that Chief Stew Aesha Scott was forced to make a cabin change, which nearly ruined the season for her.

When Aesha hit her breaking point, Captain Sandy Yawn got involved, threatening to fire both Ellie and Bri.

It turns out the chat the captain had with the fighting stews enraged Bri more than ever.

The stew recently opened up about how she felt listening to Captain Sandy’s warning, which made her realize her job was on the line.

Below Deck Med star Bri Muller felt ‘rage’ when Captain Sandy Yawn threatened to fire her

Speaking with Us Weekly, Bri didn’t hold back sharing the emotion that came over her as Captain Sandy nearly gave her and Ellie their walking papers.

“You don’t understand how much anger and rage I had inside of my body. I was like, ‘If I’m going down, she’s going down with me,’” Bri expressed.

Although she was enraged after the meeting, Bri understood why the captain took the approach she did.

“Captain Sandy also handled that in a really good way. I don’t know what I would’ve done personally in that situation but I think she handled that situation quite well,” the stew shared with the outlet.

In fact, Bri had nothing but praise for how Captain Sandy dealt with the feuding stews.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Bri sang Aesha’s praises as a chief stew dealing with her and Ellie. Bri gave the same props and more to working with Captain Sandy, declaring she learned so much from her.

Even with all the laundry drama and getting looks from Captain Sandy over her mistakes, Bri took it all as a learning experience.

Bri Muller teases the rest of Below Deck Med Season 9

The mid-season trailer for Below Deck Med reveals that things get worse between Ellie and Bri. In fact, there’s speculation that Ellie leaves based on a scene in the preview.

Bri shed some light on the remaining episodes, calling them “a really hectic roller-coaster ride” and warning Below Deck Med fans to buckle up.

We do know that a new stew joins the mix, and Joe Bradley makes his move on her, too. That will cause even more chaos as Joe flirts his way through every stew except Aesha.

On-screen things between Bri and Ellie are bad. However, off-screen, Ellie recently revealed she regrets some things about her behavior with Bri, but it was after Ellie dragged Bri for going on reality TV.

Make sure to keep watching to see if Ellie and Bri make it to the end of Below Deck Med Season 9.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.