Below Deck Med spoilers: Nathan’s sad news, meeting stew Carrie and jealous Ellie

Below Deck Med is about to shake things up as the crew gears up for the final two charters of Season 9.

The addition of a new stew, Carrie O’Neill, changes the crew dynamic for a couple of reasons.

Thanks to Bravo sharing the first few minutes of the next episode, Below Deck Med fans can already see that Carrie stirs the pot.

It’s not even the new stew’s fault, though,

Carrie simply finds herself in demand after joining the Mustique crew.

That’s not all going down either, as Deckhand Nathan Gallagher gets some devastating news from home.

The Carrie factor on Below Deck Med

In the preview, things pick up where they left off this week with Carrie arriving on the yacht. Nathan helps welcome Carrie aboard, taking her straight to Captain Sandy Yawn.

Soon, Chief Stew Aesha Scott arrives to meet Carrie and get her settled. Down in the crew quarters, Carrie gets introduced to everyone, immediately making an impression on Joe Bradley.

The crew gets all glammed up for a night out with Carrie, the main attraction. At dinner, Aesha and Joe put all their attention on Carrie.

Joe doesn’t hide the fact that he’s crushing on the new girl, which doesn’t surprise Bri Muller. Meanwhile, Aesha can’t hide her excitement about having Carrie in the mix and goes all in to make her feel welcome.

Elena “Ellie” Dubaich immediately sees green, but not because of Joe. In her confessional, Ellie doesn’t hide that Aesha gushing over Carrie is making Ellie feel threatened, especially regarding her position on the yacht.

Oh yes, Carrie has been there for a hot minute, and Ellie is already preparing for a fight. We all know this won’t make this anything smoother for the interior crew.

Nathan faces a loss on Below Deck Med

The preview also reveals Nathan gets word from home that someone close to him died. Nathan doesn’t share his sad news with his crew members, even Gael Cameron.

Instead, Nathan puts on a brave face, joking around with Joe and others as they welcome Carrie into the fold.

However, at dinner, Gael can tell something is wrong. This only makes Nathan try harder to hide his feelings, but it’s not working, as the alcohol has him in his feelings.

Season 9 of Below Deck Med may be almost over, but fans can expect the drama to ramp up even more as the season ends.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.