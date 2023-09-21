Below Deck Med spoilers: Missing crew members and familiar faces kick off the Season 8 premiere

Below Deck Med Season 8 hits Bravo airwaves next week, with Captain Sandy Yawn back at the helm.

Once again, Captain Sandy finds herself managing a crew of new and familiar faces.

There’s a newbie that she doesn’t know, but Below Deck Down Under fans know all too well.

Thanks to Bravo, Below Deck Med fans have been given a glimpse of what goes down in the first few minutes of Season 8.

Captain Sandy has crew issues right off the bat before a single yachtie steps aboard the boat.

Lucky for her, the captain has an alum stepping up to help ensure the first charter goes smoothly.

Natalya Scudder returns to help Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Med

The footage kicks off with Captain Sandy revealing there are already crew problems.

Cue Below Deck Med Season 7 alum Natalya Scudder walking on the dock to the Mustique yacht. Natalya and Captain Sandy have a happy reunion.

Then, the captain gets down to business, revealing Kyle Viljoen and the chief stew, Below Deck Down Under alum Tumi Mhlongo, are having visa issues. This means they won’t be in Italy for the first charter.

Temps are coming in to help with the first charter, but Captain Sandy’s keeping Natalya all season long. However, she wants reassurance that Natalya will have no problem going from temp chief stew back to second stew once Tumi arrives.

Despite Natalya coming off as cool with that, the trailer proved she has a lot of issues taking direction from Tumi.

Chef Jack Luby arrives next to meet Captain Sandy, and the look on her face makes it clear she already doesn’t have the best feeling about him.

Bosun Ruan Irving comes next to meet the captain before the rest of the crew makes their way to the crew quarters.

Below Deck Down Under star Luka Brunton meets Captain Sandy Yawn

The final crew member to arrive is Luka Brunton, who just wrapped up his stint on Below Deck Down Under. Captain Sandy even brings up his work with Captain Jason Chambers, so his appearance on the other show is addressed.

Captain Jason highly recommended Luka to work as a deckhand for Captain Sandy, so she’s excited to have him on the team. Luka spills that he used to be an engineer in a confessional, but he’d rather be on deck where he can have more fun.

That’s just the beginning of what happens on the Below Deck Med Season 8 premiere. If the first few minutes are any indication, the episode will be very interesting.

To watch the first seven minutes of the premiere, click here.

Who’s ready for Below Deck Med Season 8?

Below Deck Med Season 8 premieres on Monday, September 25 at 9/8c on Bravo.