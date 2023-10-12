Below Deck Med spoilers: Max struggles, Jack worries, Lara’s annoyed, and Kyle gets a clue

Below Deck Med ended with another fight between Natalya Scudder and Tumi Mhlongo this week.

Their feud has been a focal point on Season 8 of Below Deck Med since Tumi arrived to take over the chief stew role.

The arrival of Kyle Viljoen only added more fuel to the Tumi and Natalya fire.

Thanks to a Bravo sneak peek, Below Deck Med fans can see more tension on the show that has nothing to do with the interior team.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t cause for concern when it comes to what’s happening with Natalya and Tumi.

In fact, Kyle realizes his actions have consequences, while chef Jack Luby wonders how the drama will impact the rest of the charter season.

The deck team hits a rough patch

After stepping up when Ruan Irving left, Luka Brunton has been killing it as bosun.

Deckhands Lara Du Preez and Haleigh Gorman have been pulling their weight, but the addition of Max Salvador adds some struggles to the exterior team.

Bravo released the first few minutes of Below Deck Med Season 8 Episode 4, which teases Max has a hard time adjusting. Max’s confessional has him admitting this is his first job outside of France, so there is a language barrier.

Lara loses patience with Max pretty quickly because of his many questions and need for clarification. Haleigh seems to be supportive for now.

Despite Max struggling, the deck crew leaves the dock, and Captain Sandy Yawn gives them props. Luka quickly learns that Lara’s going to be super helpful to him and considers promoting her to lead deckhand.

The only question is, how will Lara handle Max? Because he’s definitely already on her nerves.

One thing is for sure: it’s a nice change of pace from the interior chaos, but there’s plenty of that in the preview video, too.

More Below Deck Med Season 8 interior drama

After Natalya and Tumi finish their latest round of fighting, Natalya makes a beeline for Jack to complain about Tumi. Jack thinks Natalya needs to find a way to work with the chief stew, something Natalya doesn’t like too much.

In a confessional, Jack goes off about how the two women need to sort things out, or it will cause a divide in the crew, and that’s not good for anyone. The chef makes a joke about the Titanic divide.

Later, once Kyle finally wakes up, he and Natalya have a chat in the laundry room. Natalya reiterates her fight with Tumi and calls him out for leaving the mess.

Kyle calls out Natalya for being disrespectful, but she doesn’t see it that way because Tumi messaged Kyle about Natalya behind her back.

It doesn’t take Kyle long to realize that his involvement has made the situation between Natalya and Tumi worse. Kyle’s confessional has him discussing that, as well as making a joke about how he basically can’t keep information to himself.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Sandy gets fed up with the two fighting women, and one of them just might be gone soon.

Be sure to tune in next Monday to find out what happens when Captain Sandy talks to Tumi and Natalya.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.