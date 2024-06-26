Below Deck Med spoilers: Gael’s boy troubles, toe talk, and Bri and Joe’s hot tub hook up frustrates Ellie

After a challenging second charter that saw a chef struggle and frustration with the bosun, a crew night out was needed on Below Deck Med.

However, we all know that crew nights out rarely happen without some consequences or regrets.

The latest preview video for Below Deck Med teases all that and more happens with the Mustique crew.

Joe Bradley keeps his options open out on the town, flirting with Bri Muller and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich.

They are both into him, but Ellie seems to call dibs on the van ride home as if that’s a thing.

Let’s just say things changed in an instant when Ellie decided to leave the hot tub to go to sleep.

Bri Muller and Joe Bradley get steamy in the hot tub on Below Deck Med

In the preview video, the entire crew except Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford, Ellie, and Gael Cameron head to the hot tub. A good time is had by all, with Aesha Scott, Iain Maclean, and Nathan Gallagher talking about toes.

Oh yes, it’s quite a ridiculous conversation that honestly gets things started between Bri and Joe. Aesha peaces out first, with Iain and Nathan following, as it becomes clear that Joe and Bri are looking for some alone time.

Things get hot and heavy in the hot tub, with bikini tops and more coming off. Little do Joe and Bri know that Gael and Nathan are spying on them after Gael finally comes out of her cabin; more on that in a second.

The next day, Bri admits to hooking up with Joe to Ellie, of all people. In her confessional, Ellie feels “snaked by Bri” since she initially said she wanted Joe.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ellie warned fans that this love triangle gets messy and no one is to blame but Joe.

Gael Cameron struggles with boy drama on Below Deck Med

Although the romp between Joe and Bri certainly takes up much of the preview video, Gael has a text exchange with her boyfriend that doesn’t go well. It makes her feel guilty for her chemistry with Nathan, but it also pushes her toward the deckhand.

Once Gael emerges from her cabin, she enjoys some banter with Nathan before they go spy on Bri and Joe in the hot tub. Nathan and Gael get a chuckle out of the situation, that’s for sure.

Seriously, we are rooting for a Gael and Nathan boatmance cause they are so cute!

This week, Gael teased whether she’s still with her boyfriend today, and you can read all about it here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.