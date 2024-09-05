Below Deck Med spoilers: Gael and Joe clash, Carrie does it all, and Jono’s hyped up

Below Deck Med spoilers reveal that tensions keep mounting as the season barrels toward the end.

There are only three episodes left in Season 9, and the show isn’t putting the brakes on the drama at all.

This week featured Gael Cameron reaching her breaking point with how Joe Bradley was treating on her deck.

Gael knows what she’s doing, and she doesn’t need Joe’s opinion, even though he sees it merely as help.

The arrival of a new stew, Carrie O’Neill, also shook up the crew dynamic, especially in the interior team.

Thanks to the Bravo, the latest preview video teases so much tension as the second charter winds down.

Gael Cameron and Joe Bradley hash out their issues on Below Deck Med

In the first few minutes of Below Deck Med Season 9, Episode 15, Joe tries to help Gael again on the swim platform. Gael tries to explain her reasoning for what she’s doing, leading Joe to chat with her.

Joe puts on his charm, but it so doesn’t work on Gael. Instead, she unleashes on him for how he’s been treating her, accusing Joe of having an issue with her.

Gael doesn’t hold back, going all in on Joe for calling her a “princess” and constantly checking her work. She even wonders if Joe feels like she doesn’t pull her weight, and that’s when things get a bit heated.

In her confessional, Gael stands her ground, revealing that if Joe has a problem with her, he should just say it. In his confessional, Joe insists he’s only trying to do a good job as lead deckhand.

They hug it out, but it’s easy to see that Gael has had enough of Joe second-guessing her. Joe simply wants to squash the heat and get through the remaining charters.

The interior team is hyped up

Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford gets himself pumped for the dinner to prove to himself and Captain Sandy Yawn that he’s got what it takes. It works out, too, because the guests can’t stop gushing over the dinner.

Meanwhile, Chief Stew Aesha Scott can’t stop gushing over having Carrie on the team. Unlike Elena “Ellie” Dubaich, Carrie does anything and everything that’s asked of her and isn’t worried about rank.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aesha sounded off on Ellie’s obsession with the hierarchy on the yacht.

When Aesha asks Carrie to help Ellie and Bri Muller decorate for the birthday party, Carrie happily does everything Ellie tells her to do. In her confessional, Carrie reveals she can tell Ellie’s trying to prove her authority with the setup.

Unlike Ellie, though, Carrie doesn’t care about rank; she is simply on the Mustique yacht to help wherever she can. Oh, what a breath of fresh air.

Make sure to tune in to see how things go with Carrie and Ellie as Season 9 comes to a close.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.