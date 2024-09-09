Below Deck Med spoilers: Ellie wants to go home and Aesha’s over her ego

Aesha Scott and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich have reached their breaking point on Below Deck Med as Season 9 nears the end.

It’s been a roller coaster ride this season for the Mustique interior crew, and things don’t seem to be getting any better as the season warps up.

The latest preview videos for Below Deck Med once again have Ellie at the forefront.

Throwing new stew Carrie O’Neill into the mix has Ellie being even more extra about her position as a second stew than before.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, other Below Deck Med spoilers reveal Carrie just sits back and let’s Ellie do her thing as Ellie tries to prove who’s boss.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the latest sneak peek, Carrie opens up to Aesha about Ellie’s actions.

Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott has had enough of Elena ‘Ellie’ Dubaich’s ego

There’s no question that Carrie has been a breath of fresh air for the interior team, especially Aesha. The chief stew has welcomed the help, and that’s precisely what Carrie does: help.

Aesha even comments on how nice it is to have an extra set of hands. Things get interesting, though, when Carrie remarks that Ellie likes to do everything by herself.

Carrie informs Aesha about the drink situation, where Ellie tells her to wash dishes so Ellie can focus on the drinks for the guests. Even though she doesn’t want to cause a rift, Carrie wants to make Aesha aware of Ellie’s actions.

Seeing that Ellie continues to prevent the interior from working as a successful team because of her rank obsession, Aesha reveals via her confessional that she feels Ellie’s “ego” is getting in the way of work.

Ellie’s ready to go home on Below Deck Med

In another preview, Below Deck Med fans witness another crew night out. Although Joe Bradley begins the night dancing and putting the moves on Ellie, his attention soon turns to Carrie.

Ellie gets very annoyed after watching the two of them together, so she runs over to tell Bri Muller what’s going on. Via her confessional, Ellie goes off about Joe while also once again letting Below Deck Med viewers know she isn’t lacking in confidence.

However, a few minutes later, outside the club, Ellie is singing a different tune to Bri. After the latter tries to console Ellie, she decides she’s had enough and is ready to go home.

The mid-season trailer teased Ellie packing her bag as he goes off about Aesha. Perhaps Ellie decides to peace out with only one charter left.

Make sure to tune in and find out, as only three episodes remain in Below Deck Med Season 9.

To watch the full clip of Elli talking to Bri about leaving, click here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.